5 Teens Killed Florida

People gather at the scene where five teenagers were found dead in a submerged vehicle in a retention pond in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday, June 26, 2023. Authorities say an out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five teenagers in the vehicle.

 ANDREW WEST/THE NEWS-PRESS via AP

FORT MYERS (AP) — Five teenagers were killed when their car ran off a curving street and landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, authorities said.

It happened either late Sunday or early Monday, killing everyone inside. The crumpled Kia sedan was pulled from the water on Monday.

