henderson

Eddie Mae Henderson holds a donated doll at Sharing & Caring last year.

 KIM MOODY/STAFF

LAKE PLACID — Eddie Mae Henderson’s Sharing & Caring is celebrating its 50th golden anniversary on Christmas Day. This Lake Placid legend needs help celebrating with donations of toys and food for Christmas supper hosted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave.

Henderson and a small army of volunteers normally distribute about 1,000 meals during the free community-wide Christmas dinner. Dinners will be take-out again this year or delivered to the homebound.

