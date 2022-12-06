LAKE PLACID — Eddie Mae Henderson’s Sharing & Caring is celebrating its 50th golden anniversary on Christmas Day. This Lake Placid legend needs help celebrating with donations of toys and food for Christmas supper hosted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave.
Henderson and a small army of volunteers normally distribute about 1,000 meals during the free community-wide Christmas dinner. Dinners will be take-out again this year or delivered to the homebound.
She could use more volunteers also. It doesn’t matter how able-bodied you are, she will find a place for your skills. Delivery drivers are needed too. You will soon find yourself a part of Henderson’s extended family.
Henderson took the dinner over from her mother, after she passed away. The sassy senior citizen has no intentions of quitting ... most times.
“God won’t let me stop,” Henderson laughed. “It’s my love for the people in the community that keeps me going.”
With the inflation driving up food prices, she could be feeding more families than normal this year.
“You just never know,” Henderson said.
Henderson is looking for all types of food, from vegetables to sides. She is especially in need of desserts. The Sharing & Caring menu is never set in stone. It varies upon the donations received; she never tells people what to bring in. It may sound like an odd way to create a menu, but it works for Henderson. She works on faith that the right amount of food will come in and cooks accordingly. After 50 years of successful dinners, Henderson is not about to change the system that works for her.
“I find people do best when you don’t tell them what to do,” she said.
- Three-compartment take-out containers.
- Unwrapped toys for girls and boys.
- Gifts and gift cards for teens.
As always, giveaway of gently used and new clothing will be included. Santa and clowns will make their annual stop to bring joy to the young and young-at-heart.
Toys, food and clothing can be donated at 146 Zion St. in Lake Placid. Pick-ups can be arranged as well. To schedule a pick-up or to volunteer, call Henderson at 863-465-5022.
Checks can be made payable to Eddie Mae Henderson and mailed to P.O. Box 1494, Lake Placid, FL 33862, note Sharing & Caring in the memo line.