Mexico Earthquake

People gather outside after an earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Thursday. The earthquake struck early Thursday, just three days after a deadly earthquake shook western and central Mexico.

 EDUARDO VERDUGO/AP PHOTO

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck Mexico early Thursday, causing buildings to sway and leaving at least one person dead in the nation’s capital.

The earthquake struck shortly after 1 a.m., just three days after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook western and central Mexico, killing two.

Recommended for you