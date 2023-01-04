The holiday season is supposed to be a time for joy and laughter, but while many are enjoying celebrations, others are juggling too much responsibility, or perhaps even grieving. Maybe it is work-related stress, travel stress or social media bullies.
High stress is emotionally draining, and the physical manifestations are well documented so for 2023, we need to figure out ways to manage it without the use of alcohol or marijuana.
It’s pretty hard to ignore the fact that stress is the root cause or at least a strong contributor to many diseases of our time.
When we’re stressed, the amygdala portion of the brain (which controls emotional processing) sounds the alarm and ultimately leads to excessive amounts of cortisol, adrenaline, glucagon, and growth hormone.
Over time, these chemicals become out of balance and lead to insomnia, low libido, stomach upset or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), chronic fatigue, and likely some degree of depression.
There are good books on the topic of managing stress, as well as therapists who can help, so today I will only offer simple adjustments that you can make, like things you could implement today. I also have an ebook available on this topic at my website, suzycohen.com.
Here are six solutions to help you cope with stress.
Turn off the TV and podcast, and radio. Turn off the computer. This will quell the anxiety of perceived problems that will likely never manifest.
If you have someone you trust and can talk to, you might find that simply sharing your stressors with another person may be the perfect purge. Find someone who truly listens, and doesn’t try to one-up you with their own set of problems.
If you can’t fall asleep at night, get up. Go fold a few towels, read a few pages of a book, write in your journal, or write a pretend letter that says it all to whomever, play solitaire, whatever… just take just a few minutes to do something else. Then try going to bed again.
Try downloading a stress management app like Headspace or HeartMath. These types of apps have many reviews to show they can help with emotional well-being. If nothing else, they take your focus away from your issues for a few minutes!
5. Consider supplements and herbal teas.
Magnesium is a very calming mineral which also supports healthy heart rhythm. It is rapidly depleted by various drug muggers like caffeinated beverages, acid blockers and steroids.
Other calming supplements include passionflower, rhodiola, chamomile, lavender and ashwagandha.
6. Get professional help.
If your stress is unrelenting, please see a professional, especially if you have thoughts of self harm.
If you are a caregiver during this time of year, be sure to get more balance in your life. There are in-home nurses available, housekeepers to keep your home tidy and organizations that assist such as Visiting Angels.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.