Memphis Police Force Investigation

People worship during Sunday services at the Mount Olive Cathedral CME Church, as the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, was brought up during services, in Memphis, Tenn., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

 GERALD HERBERT/AP PHOTO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A sixth Memphis Police Department officer has been disciplined for his involvement in the brutal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols, a department spokeswoman said Monday.

Officer Preston Hemphill was relieved of duty shortly after the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died three days later at a hospital, Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said. She did not disclose Hemphill’s role in the arrest.

