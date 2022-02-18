Seven youth from across Highlands County have been chosen as finalists in the 2021-2022 Champion for Children Youth Awards. The recipient will be named Thursday, Feb. 24 during a banquet at the Circle Theatre.
Champion for Children provided the following bios on the nominees.
Miguel ArceoMiguel Arceo, 18, is senior at Sebring High School where he excels in his academics including IB Programme courses, Advanced Placement courses, and dual enrollment classes. He balances his academics along with being a student athlete, and member of several clubs and organizations.
Most notably, Miguel is the founder of the Heartland Scholarship Program. As founder, Miguel partners with local community leaders and business owners to conduct fundraisers specifically for college scholarships. He came up with his idea after attending a scholarship ceremony for his older sibling and decided he wanted to do something to help his classmates.
Community member Andrew Bible, president of Heartland National Bank, said, “Miguel saw a need and opportunity to provide a service to the Sebring High School student body. While others may have just identified the need, the difference is that Miguel acted upon the need while utilizing his leadership and collaboration skills to produce a successful event.”
Miguel has raised over $10,000 for the Heartland Scholarship fund. He said, “I choose to volunteer and help the community because it’s the best way to shape the world around me.”
Robbie CelayaRobbie Celaya, 10, is a fifth grader at Lake Country Elementary School. Robbie serves on the safety patrol and LCE Student Leadership team. He is known by his teachers and administrators as being a very caring, helpful young man always willing to serve those in need. He doesn’t just offer help, he seeks and creates ways to help others and leads by example by putting his best effort into all assignments and activities.
Robbie’s friend and classmate Braeyln, said, “Robbie is very kind and quick to ask ‘can I help you’ and ‘are you OK?” She states he is an amazing friend and great role model for other people.
Robbie has helped facilitate community service projects for his school, including raising money to support programs at the Champion for Children Foundation as well as the Highlands County Humane Society.
Robbie‘s former teacher, Amy Moretz, said, “Robbie is not waiting to grow up to make a difference, he is showing the world who he is, what he has to offer, and he is truly making an impact with all that he accomplishes.”
Meghan CochlinMegan Cochlin, 15 and a sophomore at Sebring High School, currently serves as the president of Young Americans for Freedom, a service organization that values the ideas of individual freedom, free enterprise, a strong national defense, and traditional values. Megan joined the club as a freshman and quickly became the student body leader, creating a space for students to share their values and have a voice without being afraid to stand up for what they believe.
Megan is also a participant of the Youth Leadership Highlands program through the Mason G. Smoak Foundation, where she learns about the community and seeks ways to serve where there is need. She has helped facilitate a 9/11 memorial at Sebring High, as well as helped lead a “baby drive” collecting items for the Choices Pregnancy Center.
Deana Wright, executive director of the Mason G. Smoak Foundation, said, “Megan is actively involved in educating her peers about the great community in which are blessed to live and how they can be good citizens.”
Madison Cornell
Madison Cornell, 17, is a senior at Avon Park High School. Feeling that there was a disconnect between the community and high school students, Maddie was instrumental in forming the interact club at APHS where she currently serves as the president. Interact partners with the Rotary Club to serve the Avon Park community.
Madison is involved in other school organizations as well, including FFA, SGA, National Honor Society, and is a varsity volleyball captain. She is a dedicated member of her church where she volunteers countless hours with the children’s ministry.
Clair Cornell, with the Hardee County Farm Bureau, said, “Maddie has been an inspiration while partnering with the ‘Who I am Foundation’ in creating support kits for patients who are unable to speak or who have special needs.”
Madison said she chooses to serve others based on her life verse, Proverbs 31:8: “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.“
Baxley HinesBaxley Hines, 15, is a freshman at Sebring High School. She is involved with FFA as well as the Miss Highlands County Association. Baxley participates in many local community service events throughout Highlands County. She can be seen serving at the Blue Jean Ball, as well as facilitating animal showmanship clinics for children. Baxley also enjoys adopting local families in need at Christmas time.
Bible Fellowship Church Youth Pastor Adam Smehyl shares that Baxley attends local youth mission trip in the summers, and participates in the Stay At Home Work Camp with the Lake Wales Care Center. During this time, students stay in a simulated third world village without electricity, and do service projects that provide home repair for disadvantaged home owners. Service includes completing yard work, painting and even repairing and replacing roofing.
Baxley said, “I think volunteering for my community gives me a sense of pride to promote my hometown in a positive way.”
Heather StewartHeather Stewart, 17 and a senior at Sebring High School, is a dedicated member of the theater program, and is active with the SHS FFA. She has provided young children with opportunities to experience theater by putting on free shows for elementary students. Through FFA, Heather has helped with many community service projects including hurricane relief efforts to the Bahamas.
As a certified Red Cross water safety instructor, Heather has partnered with the Boys and Girls club through “Project Swim” to lower statistics for drowning in Florida and provided free swim lessons for over 40 children. In the summer, she volunteers with Captain Slate’s Scuba Adventure Kids Camp in Islamorada providing safety training to young scuba divers.
Sebring High varsity swim coach Patricia Caton said, “Heather’s strong sense of responsibility to reach beyond required tasks and her positive attitude make her stand out as a leader.”
Heather said she enjoys volunteering with children so that they “feel valued and one day they too can make a difference in someone else’s life.”
Katherine SummersKatherine Summers, 17, is a senior at Lake Placid High School where she is involved in the Collegiate High School program through South Florida State College. She currently serves as the president of Phi Theta Kappa and helps facilitate a program called “Coffee and Conversations,” helping transition students from high school to college life.
Katherine also serves with Manna Ministries in Lake Placid to help distribute food, and she serves as a tutor for young students at Lakeview Christian School. She is a Mason G. Smoak Foundation Youth Leadership Highlands Senior Ambassador.
For the last several years, she has volunteered with the Highlands County Teen Court Program. Highlands County Clerk of Courts Darren Whidden said, “Katherine is one of those rare types of students who combines exceptional willingness and eagerness to learn, along with a true passion to help troubled youth in our community and guide them in a positive direction.”