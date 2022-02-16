SEBRING — The Circle Theatre’s Living Legends of Highlands County Series presents Sebring Black History at 7 p.m. Thursday as remembered by those who were there.
Those scheduled to share their experiences are: Rev. Robert Shannon, Alvin Walters, Bobbie Graham, Gary Welch, Billy Shannon, Mother Thelma Fayson and Robert Saffold Jr.
Billy Shannon said they are all great historians of Washington Heights, the predominately Black neighborhood of Sebring.
Shannon, who celebrated his 64th birthday on Tuesday, shared a memory from growing up in Washington Heights.
“We couldn’t see whether we were poor. We couldn’t see that Blacks didn’t have anything because when I stepped out the door [from a small apartment at 432 Lemon Ave.] I saw it flourishing with businesses,” he said. “When I came out the door I saw people who looked like me who I wanted to be like.”
Thursday there will be good information to share, according to Shannon, because Fayson has lived in the area longer than he has. She can provide her point of view from an earlier time period. Many of the other scheduled speakers have been long-time residents of the area, as well.
This is a free event at the Champion for Children Circle Theatre, 202 Circle Park Drive, Sebring. For more information, call 863-381-6831.