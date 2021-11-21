SEBRING — Every year, Americans celebrate Thanksgiving Day by preparing lots of turkey with all the fixings, football and the annual Macy’s parade on the TV. These have become tradition, a given every year that you probably do even without thinking too hard about it. But what if I told you it’s not the whole story? Did you know that there was a connection between “Mary Had a Little Lamb” and Thanksgiving? Or that Thanksgiving dinner inspired the first TV dinners? In preparation of this year’s holiday, we have compiled seven weird facts around Thanksgiving that you didn’t know you didn’t know.
Female turkeys don’t gobble
Known as gobblers, the male turkey makes the “gobble, gobble” sound that all the stories and rhymes you were taught as a kid told you about. The females, known as hens, don’t gobble. Instead, they produce more of a “cackle” or “yelp” sound, depending on the situation. According to the National Wild Turkey Federation, there are at least 12 different turkey calls.
46 million and counting
The turkey is as much an iconic part of the Thanksgiving holiday as Santa is for Christmas. The go-to protein, turkeys are big business in the United States. According to Good Housekeeping, Americans prepare 46 million turkeys every Thanksgiving. Nearly half of that many are prepared for Christmas dinner.
Turkey came later
It’s difficult to imagine having a Thanksgiving dinner without preparing a turkey. But that may be what happened back in 1621. Historical record is unclear whether or not the Pilgrims and their guests even ate turkey at their original celebration. There are reports, however, that those pilgrims and their Wampanoag guests enjoyed swan, seal, lobster and even deer.
Inspiration for TV dinners
A Swanson employee in 1953 made an error and ordered the wrong amount of Thanksgiving turkeys. Actually, he ordered 26 tons of turkey. Gerry Thomas, a salesman, had a bright idea to deal with the excess birds. He decided to fill about 5,000 aluminum trays with the turkey, along with peas, dressing, gravy and sweet potatoes. He got the idea from the prepared food that was served on airplanes at the time. Selling for 98-cents each, the meals became popular with kids and busy families.
Leftovers are better
Are you one of those people who look forward to the day after Thanksgiving when you get to make sandwiches from the leftover turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes? Well, you’re not alone. A 2015 Harris Poll reports that 8 in 10 Americans prefer the Thanksgiving leftovers to the original meal.
Mary had a national holiday
Sarah Joseph Hale, editor and founder of American Ladies Magazine, convinced President Abraham Lincoln to declare Thanksgiving a national holiday after lobbying for it over three decades. Her countless articles and letters advocating for Thanksgiving to help unify the North and the South, earned her the name Mother of Thanksgiving. Hale is also the author of the nursery rhyme “Mary Had a Little Lamb” which was published in 1830.
Squanto was a slave
In school, kids are taught about Tisquantum, or Squanto, a member of the Patuxet tribe which are a band of the Wampanoag tribe. Squanto became a translator for the Pilgrims and helped in diplomacy. What you weren’t taught, according to a New York Times story from 2017, is that Squanto was captured by the English and sold into slavery in Spain in 1614. When he finally returned to New England in 1619, he found his entire tribe dead from smallpox. He met the Pilgrims in 1621.