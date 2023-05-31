Florida Beach Shooting

Police respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Fla., Monday evening, May 29, 2023.

 MIKE STOCKER/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL via AP

HOLLYWOOD (AP) — Nine people were injured when gunfire erupted along a beachside promenade in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day.

The nine people hurt Monday evening included six adults and three children, according to Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System. All of the victims were in stable condition, she said.

