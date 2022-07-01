SEBRING — For the first time since May 27, 911 Consolidated Dispatch didn’t have to hand-write anything.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reported that the dispatchers’ computer connections were back up at least as of Thursday. Other systems may come back online soon, but officials don’t know how soon.
“We’re still figuring out what we can get back up,” said Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel.
Dressel repeated that dispatch did not lose function once since a cyberattack planted ransomware into Sheriff’s Office servers early in the morning on May 27. However, they had to adapt to doing the job with less computer-assisted data gathering.
He remarked that Thursday was the first time in a month that morning briefings had dispatch information in computer-aided dispatch (CAD) format. As for the other departments, they are working on removing the encryption on the servers, step-by-step.
“They’ve got a road map, and they’re just following it,” Dressel said.
Central Records is still supplying reports through hand-written requests and photocopied paper reports, for example. Some high-priority systems that still have not come back fully include some security cameras and the mobile computing terminals (MCT) in patrol cars, but Dressel said they are in line to be put back online.
“There’s a hierarchy for critical systems. They’ve got a plan in place.”