AVON PARK — At holiday time or anytime, The Hotel Jacaranda takes you back to a period when hotels had a grandeur that can’t ever be replicated in modern times.
While the Jacaranda’s splendor remains after all these years the time has come for the periodic attention it needs to remain as a historic landmark in Avon Park and Highlands County.
The South Florida State College Foundation owns and operates the Jacaranda Hotel at 19 E. Main St.
SFSC Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Jamie Bateman informed the District Board of Trustees in September that following a special Executive Committee and Foundation Board meeting, a committee was formed comprised of six Board Members.
The committee has been charged with identifying options of offsetting costly needs at The Hotel Jacaranda that were brought to the Foundation Board’s attention during the August board meeting.
Bateman noted some of the needs of the structure included: plumbing, electrical, entryways, dorm remodels, fire escapes, telephone system rewiring, replacement of upper roof and kitchen roof area and the elevator needs replacement.
She told the Board of Trustees the estimated cost is about $1.3 million.
Bateman said the committee will review the areas of need and will begin to build a plan that may include fundraising, campaigns, and/or alternative funding to assist with the remodel.
Highlands News-Sun checked with SFSC on the effort to make repairs and improvements at the Hotel Jacaranda
The college responded: The SFSC Foundation, owner of The Hotel Jacaranda, recognizes the importance of maintaining the facility and making improvements to keep it up to date. The “Grand Lady,” as it is known, is a showpiece for downtown Avon Park.
The Foundation Board recognizes that to maintain the facility, there are certain repairs and upgrades that are necessary, and that is exactly what is happening in order to preserve the elegance and charm of this 94-year-old facility.
“We are currently in the planning stages of prioritizing the needs The Hotel Jacaranda has and identifying ways to help offset the costs that will be associated with those needs,” Bateman said. “Our SFSC Foundation board has instructed a Jacaranda Planning Committee to come up with prioritized phased tasks and timelines, and they are in the process of doing so.”
In 1988 the SFSC Foundation bought and renovated the Hotel Jacaranda to serve as student housing (for out of county student athletes), as an events venue for college and public activities and as a teaching laboratory for Culinary and Hospitality Management students.
The 1920s-era Mediterranean-Revival-designed hotel has served guests such as Al Capone, Clark Gable and the 1927 New York Yankees.
The Hotel Jacaranda is named for a 150-year-old tree that stood on the site.
To contact the SFSC Foundation: phone: 863-453-3133 or email: foundation@southflorida.edu.