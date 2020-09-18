This good news story is sponsored by Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
SEBRING — Delbert “Del” Smith offered smiles and waved as the parade passed by his residence in Sebring Village on Tuesday – a surprise parade in his honor as he turned 99.
Smith is a World War II veteran and former U.S. Navy lieutenant.
Dozens of vehicles lined up and participated in the big birthday celebration including: the local residents in golf carts, fellow veterans on motorcycles and in cars and trucks, and the West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department with one of its fire engines.
Disabled American Veterans, Ridge Chapter 49, Chaplain Paul Hinman participated in the birthday celebration and was one of many who saluted Smith.
“When we stopped and got out of the vehicle to shake his hand, I saluted him and I thanked him for his service,” he said.
Later at the Sebring Village Clubhouse, where they had the cake cutting ceremony, Hinman saluted Smith again.
“I sat down and talked to him and he thanked me for my service because I was in the Army for almost 29 years,” Hinman said. “We had a good chat about some of his experiences. I thanked him profusely for his service.”
Hinman told Smith, “Because of you, that is the reason I am able to sit here and talk to you today in the clubhouse.”
Angela Warchak, who helped organize the parade, said there were at least 80 people who participated with about 65 going to the clubhouse for cake.
She said Smith thanks all those in the armed services who participated.
Warchak also thanked the West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department for participating in the birthday celebration.
The Military Sea Services Museum recently provided information about V-J Day and Smith’s service in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
Smith was stationed in Hilo, Hawaii when the two atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, 1945.
No one in his F4U Corsair fighter squadron knew anything about this new and terrible weapon. They had all recently been in the South Pacific aboard the USS Hornet CV-12 attacking the Japanese-held islands of Guam, Saipan, Tinian, the Philippines, Formosa, Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
Flying a Dauntless dive bomber in the Battle of the Philippine Sea, Smith had to crash land in the water at night alongside a Navy destroyer. He was “out of gas” while returning from an attack against the retreating Japanese aircraft carriers. The next day, Smith returned to the Hornet and flew again that afternoon.
Smith was picked to transition to another aircraft, the F4U Corsair after his squadron headed back to the U.S. Smith and his squadron mates were in Hawaii when President Truman’s announcement of Japan’s surrender was heard.