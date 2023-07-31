Pakistan Bomb

In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, rescue workers inspect the site after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Sunday, July 30, 2023. A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the country’s northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 10 people and wounding more, police said.

 RESCUE 1122 HEAD QUARTERS via AP

KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful bomb ripped through a political rally by supporters of a hardline cleric and political leader on Sunday in Pakistan’s northwestern Bajur district, police and health officials said. At least 40 people were killed and nearly 200 wounded, including children, in one of the worst attacks in recent years.

Senior police officer Nazir Khan said the workers’ convention of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema Islam party was taking place on the outskirts of Khar, the capital of Bajur district, when the bomb went off. AP video showed wounded people being carried from the scene in the chaotic aftermath.

Recommended for you