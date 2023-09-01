South Africa Fire

Medics and emergency works at the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Dozens died when a fire ripped through a multi-story building in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, emergency services said Thursday.

 JEROME DELAY/AP PHOTO

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A nighttime fire ripped through a rundown five-story building in Johannesburg that was occupied by homeless people and squatters, leaving at least 73 people dead early Thursday, emergency services in South Africa’s biggest city said.

Some of the people living in a maze of shacks and other makeshift structures inside the derelict building threw themselves out of windows to escape the fire and might have died then, a local government official said.

