AVON PARK — Thursday the families of the SunTrust Five honored the lives of Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Ana Pinon-Williams, Cynthia Watson and Jessica Montague who were killed in the tragic shooting that took place Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Hundreds of people filled the newly created Reflection Park, built on the site of the bank where the five women tragically lost their lives. For those in attendance, it was about honoring the women and finding a way to move forward.
Mother, wife and friend Jessica Eileen Noreen Montague, a 25-year resident of Highlands County, was passionate about her children and about helping others. For Jermaine Montague, the past year was about honoring his wife and building something that would keep her memory alive. For him, that memory would live on in her 2008 Ford Mustang GT.
Jermaine made it his mission to build Jessica’s Mustang the way that she would have wanted.
“Working on my wife’s car now, gives me sense of accomplishment,” Jermaine told the Highlands News-Sun. “What keeps me motivated is the thought of her right here with me. Telling me what she wants done and how she wants it.”
Jermaine said his wife was very particular in the way she wanted things done.
So, to accomplish everything that needed to be done with the car, he turned to Daffne Cruz, founder and owner of Strictly Royal Racing in Avon Park and personal friend of the Montagues.
“She has helped me plan out and initiate everything we have done so far on the car,” Jermaine said.
Knowing the car meant a lot to both Jessica and Jermaine, Cruz really wanted to showcase Jessica’s car.
“We knew what she wanted, it was a matter of working towards getting everything, installing everything and overcoming the hurdles that come in between,” Cruz said. “Anyone who’s ever had a car project knows it’s one step forward and two steps back. And there is always a parts run when installing.”
Jermaine installed a majority of the car’s performance upgrades himself but turned to Strictly Royal Racing for the aerodynamic pieces and vinyl. Together, they upgraded the suspension.
“Littlefield Sound and Design played a huge part in the custom audio upgrades,” Cruz said. “He (Littlefield) was able to get a few local businesses, along with his own, to donate towards building a custom colorful enclosure in the trunk that is also a memorial for Jess.”
Ben’s Paint Supply, Central Florida Glass & Mirror, D&N Cabinetry Inc. and Carol’s Upholstery all contributed, with Littlefield, in the construction of the trunk enclosure.
“I am forever grateful,” Jermaine said.
Jermaine said the kids love the car as well. They get excited to see it on display at shows and were able to witness all the hard work that went into putting it together.
“The kids asked where the car was every day, especially Paris, our daughter,” Jermaine said. “Her words were, ‘Where’s my mommy’s car?’”
Jessica was the mother of three children and step-mother to seven. Together, she and Jermaine had one child.
A fellow Mustang enthusiast, Cruz knew it was essential to continue Jessica’s legacy by completing the Mustang the way Jessica intended. Everyone on her Strictly Royal Racing team is proud of Jermaine and Jessica’s build.
“The car means everything,” Cruz said. “The day of the funeral last year, when I saw Jermaine driving Jess’ car down to Grace Bible, I couldn’t help but feel like she was with us. I felt a wave of peace if you will. Knowing she was with us. Every time we ride together and he pulls up next to me, or is in front of me, I smile. I know she’s with us. I know she’s proud.”
Jessica loved her car and anyone who knew her also knew how she felt about the car.
“It was her baby,” Jermaine said.
Getting the car finished was the goal for everyone involved, seeing it through to be ready to lead the Memorial Cruise Thursday night around Lake Jackson.
“The car means everything to me,” Jermaine said. “Just looking at the car gives me a sense of peace. I look at the car and I see her, I see her face, I see her smiling. I would like to one day pass this car down to our daughter Paris Montague.”
A second Memorial Cruise in Jessica’s honor is scheduled for Sunday morning, leaving Avon Park and going to Cars & Coffee Palm Beach in Boynton Beach, Florida. For details on this cruise, check out Strictly Royal Racing on Facebook.