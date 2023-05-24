It will be decision time at a special meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. with the Avon Park City Council discussing possible changes to Main Street. The plan is for the council members to then make a resolution on what roadway design will go to the Florida Department of Transportation.
One of the primary issues is whether Main Street remains with four travel lanes and parallel parking or changes to a two-lane roadwith angled parking.
Renaissance Planning and FDOT have been working on the Main Street Lane Repurposing study as the roadway is already slated to undergo a resurfacing.
At the May 8 City Council meeting, safety was a concern of council members. Mayor Garrett Anderson and Councilwoman Brittany McGuire said a two-lane roadway would be safer, while Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard and Councilwoman Bernice Taylor said the current four-lane configuration is safer and more desirable than the proposed changes.
Councilwoman Michelle “Shelly” Mercure didn’t express a preference during the meeting.
On Tuesday she still hadn’t decided, but she did say the backing in parking (reverse angled parking that was mentioned by Renaissance Planning), was not a great idea.
“I am going to wait and talk to the other council members when we have our special meeting and come up with a decision then,” she said.
South Florida State College Vice President, Institutional Advancement and External Affairs Jamie Bateman said she participated by Zoom in one of the planning meetings. Her office is in The Jacaranda Hotel building.
She shared concerns that she sees on a daily basis with the mix of a lot of traffic including large trucks and the middle and high school students walking down Main Street after school.
With her office nearby, “You can tell when the traffic light is getting ready to turn red because people rev up their engines and fly through the redlight,” Bateman said. “If that means angled parking is the best way to resolve that or if it is to keep it the way it is with parallel parking, I don’t have the answer to that.”
The angled parking would provide additional parking, which is definitely a need we have for downtown, she said. There is not enough adequate parking for everything that goes on, especially when there are things happening in the downtown area.
Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kamla Long believes the traffic flow is too fast for Avon Park’s historic district.
Traffic enforcement by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is one important aspect for slowing the traffic, she said. Changing to one lane in each direction and angled parking is aesthically pleasing for a historic district.
A lot of little towns that are being revitalized have angled parking, Long said. From an aerial photo perspective, angled parking is more pleasing from a marketing perspective.
Whether you are backing in or backing out or parallel parking on a main road, it will always be an interruption of the traffic flow, she said.
“I think angled parking is a good thing. I am for it,” Long said.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the City Council will have between three and five options to choose from on Thursday when there will be another presentation with details on the different options.
“I am very excited to see some change to downtown Avon Park,” he said. “I think that some version of this project ultimately will pass.”
The city has some issues downtown with pedestrian safety and overall walkability, Anderson said. “I would really like to see the traffic slowed and different traffic patterns installed and hopefully more parking downtown to increase our business there and bring our historic downtown Avon Park back to the City of Charm the way it used to be.”