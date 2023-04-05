SEBRING — Many whose career and passion involves helping children in some way gathered on the front lawn of the Highlands County Court House Tuesday morning for the annual kickoff of Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign.
Many wore something blue, the color that shows support for child abuse prevention.
Woodlawn Elementary School Principal Jerry Lee Wright spoke of the five paradigms of the Leader in Me program, which was implemented many years ago at Woodlawn, to convey the important topic of ensuring every child is seen, valued, heard and safe.
Helping children realize they have a voice and they have the gifts and skillsets to lead their own lives and make choices to better their future, that is our work at Woodlawn, he said.
The second paradigm is so powerful and is why he believes everyone has gathered this morning is that “change starts with us,” Wright said. “When we look at the statistics we hear about when we talk about child abuse, it takes your breath away.
“I realize the reason I wake up each morning so passionate about this work, is that I realize change starts with me,” he said. “Change starts with every single one of you that stands out on this lawn to stand up and say, ‘it is not O.K. for a child not to be safe, it is not O.K. for a child not to be loved.’”
There is nothing more precious than being able to work with children, Wright said.
“Children don’t always tell you right away that they appreciate your efforts, especially the ones who experienced the greatest trauma, but they see you showing up.
“Let us keep showing up for kids. Together we can make this a community where kids are safe, loved and valued,” he said.
Florida Department of Children and Families, Child Protective Investigator Supervisor Linda Burnett said when she thinks of the many that her department helps trying to strengthen the family units and break destructive generational patterns, she thinks of “the long list of others who join us in the community, in our efforts to make it all happen.”
Because of those in the community who are trauma informed, children who have been traumatized can experience the help that they need, she said.
“Because of those who believe many hands make for light work, our community is a shining example of how pulling together will accomplish great things,” Burnett said. “To the many hands in our community that carry the load and make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, know that you are fulling the most worthy of causes.”
Neighborhood Church Sebring Pastor Ben Russell said it is so important for the community to have a unified front for the kids.
“As a young pastor, as a young dad, I thank each of you who works tirelessly to make our county a place where families are cared for and safe,” he said. “In our information age it is so easy to focus on the bad news, to focus on tragic stories and the troubling trends, but the truth is each of you represents the fact that average people are doing what they can to love their neighbors well, here in our community, and that is what makes a difference.”
A small group of students from the the Heartland Home School Learning Center presented a sign language demonstration from what they learned in their “sign and sing” class and then a larger group of students provided a preview of a few songs from their upcoming original musical production.
Each year, event organizers from “Pinwheels for Prevention” Prevent Child Abuse Florida, The Ruth E. Handley Children’s Advocacy Center, the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, Heartland for Children and the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County Inc. plant dozens of blue and silver pinwheels in the lawn and within the planters.
Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign in 2008 since people respond positively to pinwheels, a symbol of childhood whimsy and lightheartedness, according to PreventChildAbuse.org.