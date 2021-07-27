AVON PARK — For veterans, the community, her family and music, Anna Marie Feeney had a big heart and a tireless effort developing and organizing community events and projects.
She was always preparing for multiple events with a focus on raising funds to help veterans and making a difference in Avon Park and Highlands County.
Those who witnessed and supported Feeney’s efforts are now feeling a big loss after a Friday evening traffic crash on U.S. 27, between Sebring and Lake Placid, took her life.
Feeney, 60, was president of Battle of the Bands Inc., a registered non-profit entity benefiting local veterans projects and charities. It was a huge logistical effort on Feeney’s part to organize area bands, vendors, a car show, a bike run and sponsors for The Vet Jam Music Fest, which started in 2015.
Feeney’s daughter, Anna Maldonado-Hogan, who was vice president of Battle of the Bands, will now become its president.
Maldonado-Hogan said her mother was born and raised in the New York City in the lower east side of Manhattan. She moved to Avon Park in 2010.
The first year the event was called Battle of the Bands, but it was decided to come up with a more unique name, because the name Battle of the Bands can be used by a lot of people for other types of events, so the event title was changed to Vet Jam, Maldonado-Hogan explained.
“I am so grateful for the outreach and support of all the people in the community and Highlands County,” Maldonado-Hogan said. “She loved helping this community; she loved helping veterans; her passion was helping people.
“I just want everyone to remember her and the beauty and energy she brought to this world and everything she touched and did.”
Ron Garman, and his band Ran$om, have volunteered to perform several times at Vet Jam over the years.
Feeney was a tireless worker, especially for helping veterans any way she could, he said.
She used the Vet Jam and the Battle of the Bands not just as a money-earning vehicle for the charity, but also to bring awareness to people who may not understand how difficult some of our veterans are having in reentering life and living life after they have been through war or have been injured.
“Every year it grew,” Garman said. It started out from a small event on Main Street (in Avon Park) years ago and it has grown ever since. “The last one was a huge blowout at Lakeshore Mall with so many vendors, so many bands playing and so many people getting to visit,” Garman said.
Feeney lent her singing voice to many events and often sat in with local bands as a guest vocalist.
The Ran$om band loved having her sit in with them, Garman said.
Battle of the Bands Sgt. at Arms J.R. Young remembers when he first met Feeney.
Young works at the NAPA auto parts store in Avon Park across from where Feeney sets up the annual Christmas tree display.
“A few years back, I seen her out there struggling and I went out and volunteered,” he said. Young eventually became a member of the Battle of the Bands Board, which now has four members.
“We are going to go forward,” Young said. “We are not going to let Anna’s foundation or her dream die.”
Except for this year when it was held at Lakeshore Mall, Vet Jam Music Fest was held in downtown Avon Park.
But, as fate would have it, Gov. Ron DeSantis was at Lakeshore Mall in March to see the COVID immunization effort when he was informed about Vet Jam and Feeney. Feeney welcomed DeSantis and introduced him to her volunteers.
What started as a one day event on a Saturday, Vet Jam Music Fest — Bringin’ it Home for our Heroes grew to a four-day event.
Also, Battle of the Bands, Inc. holds an annual veterans food service project on Veterans Day, which is called “You Served Us, Now We Serve You.” As a thank you to veterans, the event provides a free meal to those who served along with entertainment.
In 2013, Feeney organized a community holiday effort called the Candy Cane Lane Christmas Tree Village with lighted Christmas trees on the Avon Park Mile-LongMall.
Also, the not-for-profit group presents the Veterans Square Armed Forces Trees display annually in December with six trees representing the military branches of service plus the MIA/POW (prisoners of war and those missing in action).
The Vet Jam Aqua Fest/Music Fest incorporated Lake Verona into a separate event with water ski displays, vendors and live music.
Through Feeney’s efforts, the War Dog Memorial on the front lawn of the Avon Park Community Center on Main Street serves to honor the dogs and their handlers who served their country in the military. The memorial was unveiled Nov. 9, 2018.
Many will miss Anna Marie’s smile, positive can-do attitude, devotion to helping veterans and extra effort in creating community events on a large scale.