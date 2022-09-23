Tax Watch

Editor’s note: This the first of three articles provided to the Highlands News-Sun that will include a comprehensive guide to Florida’s 2022 Constitutional Amendments as written by Dominic M. Calabro, president and CEO, Florida TaxWatch; Bob Nave, senior vice president of research, Florida TaxWatch, and Kurt Wenner, senior vice president of research, Florida TaxWatch.

Ballot summary“Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution, effective January 1, 2023, to authorize the Legislature, by general law, to prohibit the consideration of any change or improvement made to real property used for residential purposes to improve the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for ad valorem taxation purposes.”

