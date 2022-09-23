Editor’s note: This the first of three articles provided to the Highlands News-Sun that will include a comprehensive guide to Florida’s 2022 Constitutional Amendments as written by Dominic M. Calabro, president and CEO, Florida TaxWatch; Bob Nave, senior vice president of research, Florida TaxWatch, and Kurt Wenner, senior vice president of research, Florida TaxWatch.
Ballot summary“Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution, effective January 1, 2023, to authorize the Legislature, by general law, to prohibit the consideration of any change or improvement made to real property used for residential purposes to improve the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for ad valorem taxation purposes.”
A YES vote meansThe voter supports authorizing the legislature to prohibit local governments from considering changes or improvements to residential properties to improve the property’s resistance to flood damage when determining the assessed value of such property for ad valorem taxation purposes. It is important to note that approval of the amendment does not automatically prohibit local governments from considering changes or improvements to residential property to improve the property’s resistance to flood damage when assessing the value of the property for ad valorem taxation purposes—the legislature will have to pass a bill that expressly prohibits such consideration.
A NO vote means
The voter does not support authorizing the legislature to prohibit local governments from considering changes or improvements to residential properties to improve the property’s resistance to flood damage when determining the assessed value of such property for ad valorem taxation purposes. Flood resistance improvements would continue to be considered when a property’s assessed value is determined. This change can only be made through a constitutional amendment. If the proposed amendment fails, the legislature cannot make this change statutorily.
The arguments
Supporters
Supporters are quick to point out that this measure received broad bipartisan support in both chambers of the legislature, by a 118-0 vote (2 not voting) in the House and by a 40-0 vote in the Senate. In 2008, Florida voters approved a similar constitutional amendment, authorizing the legislature to prohibit local governments from considering changes or improvements to residential properties to improve the property’s resistance to wind damage, and the installation of solar or renewable energy sources, when determining the assessed value of such property for ad valorem taxation purposes. Homeowners who are taking proactive measures to protect their property from flooding should not only be rewarded, they should be incentivized.
Given Florida’s susceptibility to flood damage from storms, homeowners can increase an area’s resistance to flood damage by installing flood mitigation measures (e.g., elevating structures, waterproofing, etc.). The property tax exemption makes it more likely that homeowners will install improvements that mitigate flood damage. This amendment, if passed, will protect Floridians, their homes, and the businesses that drive the state’s growing economy by building a stronger and more resilient Florida.
Opponents
Opponents argue that passage of the proposed amendment could have a negative impact on local revenues while providing minimal savings to the homeowner. Others point out that property tax exemptions can shift the tax savings enjoyed by those who qualify to the other taxpayers in the jurisdiction, since reductions in taxable property value put upward pressure on millage rates.
AnalysisAd valorem taxes are taxes that are based upon the assessed value of real estate or personal property. The terms “ad valorem tax” and “property tax” are often used interchangeably. The assessed value of property is the result of an annual determination by the county property appraiser of: (a) the just or fair market value of an item or property; (b) the value of property as limited by Article VII of the state constitution; or © the value of property in a classified use or at a fractional value if the property is assessed solely on the basis of character or use or at a specified percentage of its value under Article VII of the state constitution.1
With more than 8,400 miles of coastline and a flat, low-lying coastal topography, Florida is especially vulnerable to the effects of sea level rise and flooding. More than 70 percent of Florida’s 22 million residents reside in a coastal county. A 2021 report by Florida TaxWatch on the impact of climate change on Florida’s economy found that, by the year 2045, approximately 64,000 existing residential properties (valued at $26 billion) will be at risk of chronic flooding from sea level rise and more frequent and severe storms. An estimated $350 million will be removed from local governments’ property tax base.
By the end of this century, Florida’s property tax risk is expected to increase to nearly $5.0 billion, and more than 40 percent of the homes at risk in the U.S., and approximately 35 percent of the country’s commercial properties, at risk from coastal flooding will be in Florida.2
Increased tidal flooding and more frequent and severe storms will threaten insurable property, lower asset values of mortgage-backed portfolios, and make lenders more reluctant to write long-term (i.e., 30-year) mortgages in high-risk coastal areas.
The vulnerability and relative decline in home prices in high-risk coastal areas could lead to 20 percent fewer home transactions in certain Florida communities.3
One way to better protect Florida’s communities from sea level rise and more frequent and severe coastal storms is by taking steps in advance to reduce the risk and limit losses. This includes elevating structures and critical infrastructure above the base flood elevations, waterproofing, levees and seawalls, water storage reservoirs, and other measures that will reduce the risk and limit losses. These are investments with demonstrated returns. The National Institute
of Building Sciences reports that every dollar spent on pre-disaster mitigation and preparedness saves six dollars in rebuilding costs after a storm.4
If approved by the voters, Amendment 1 stands to make flood-prone Florida communities more resilient to the effects of climate change. Florida residents who implement mitigation measures to make their homes more flood resistant are likely to benefit in a couple of ways. First, the flood-resistant measures are likely to increase the value of the property (with no corresponding property tax increase). Second, homeowners who have implemented measures to make their homes more resilient are more likely to enjoy reduced property insurance premium rates. For example, premium rates for structures with the first-floor elevation above the base flood elevation will, all things being equal, be lower than structures with the first-floor elevation below the base flood elevation.
Fiscal impactBecause the legislature must pass future legislation to implement this amendment, the amendment on its own has no fiscal impact. An official state estimate, however, was made for a 2021 bill (that did not pass) to implement the proposed amendment. According to this estimate, the proposed amendment would result in tax savings and potentially reduced property tax revenue of $25.1 million (at the millage rates at that time).5
ConclusionClimate change poses an existential and generational threat to Florida. The impacts of climate change on every sector of Florida’s economy will be catastrophic unless mitigated. Florida’s continued growth will increase populations and development in flood-prone areas, which will put still more people and property at risk. Florida TaxWatch considers Amendment 1 to be a “win-win” for Florida taxpayers. Those taxpayers who choose to implement flood resistance improvements to their property stand to see the value of their property go up with no corresponding increase in property taxes and no negative effect on their property insurance premium rates. The impact on services provided by most local governments should be de minimis.
For these reasons, Florida TaxWatch recommends a “Yes” vote on Amendment 1.
1 §192.001(2), Florida Statutes.
2 Florida TaxWatch, “A Rising Tide Sinks all Homes – The Effects of Climate Change on Florida’s Economy,” October 2021.
3 Ibid.
4 National Institute of Building Sciences, “Natural Hazard Mitigation Saves: 2017 Interim Report.”
5 Florida Revenue Estimating Conference, “Revenue Impact Estimate for CS/HB 1379 (2021), April 9, 2021.