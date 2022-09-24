Editor’s note: This the second of three articles provided to the Highlands News-Sun that will include a comprehensive guide to Florida’s 2022 Constitutional Amendments as written by Dominic M. Calabro, president and CEO, Florida TaxWatch; Bob Nave, senior vice president of research, Florida TaxWatch, and Kurt Wenner, senior vice president of research, Florida TaxWatch.
Ballot summary“Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to abolish the Constitution Revision Commission, which meets at 20-year intervals and is scheduled to next convene in 2037, as a method of submitting proposed amendments or revisions to the State Constitution to electors of the state for approval. This amendment does not affect the ability to revise or amend the State Constitution through citizen initiative, constitutional convention, the Taxation and Budget Reform Commission, or legislative joint resolution.”
A YES vote means
The voter supports amending the Florida Constitution to repeal the provision establishing the Constitution Revision Commission. The number of ways proposals to amend the state Constitution can be placed on the ballot would be reduced from five to four.
A NO vote means
The voter does not support amending the Florida Constitution to repeal the provision establishing the Constitution Revision Commission.
The arguments
Supporters
Supporters argue that Florida is the only state that has a Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) that meets every 20 years. If abolished, there would still be four ways to propose amendments to Florida’s Constitution (constitutional convention, joint legislative resolution, citizen petition, and the Taxation and Budget Reform Commission), all of which require voter approval.
The proposed joint resolution of the legislature received broad bipartisan support — not only did the resolution receive approval by both legislative chambers, it received backing from both conservative organizations like the Americans for Prosperity – Florida, as well as from more liberal organizations like the Florida National Organization for Women, Florida AFL-CIO, and the Florida Policy Action Network.
One reason for the broad bipartisan support is the process of “bundling.” Five of the seven ballot measures placed before the voters in 2018 had more than one subject. This “bundling” was unfair to voters, who might support one issue in a ballot proposal and oppose another. The process is convoluted and there is little accountability.
Opponents
Opponents argue that making it harder for citizens to amend the Constitution would concentrate too much power in the Legislature. There has to be an ability for the People to bring issues to the voters that the legislature will not address or when the legislature does not act. The Constitution Revision Commission represents a unique opportunity for Floridians to play a role in shaping their democracy. Despite the bundling of proposals, the 2017-18 CRC did approve measures that proved popular with the voters. Opponents of Amendment 2 view the CRC as worth repairing and saving — for example, requiring future CRCs to abide by the single subject provision, thereby eliminating the confusion caused by the bundling of unrelated issues into a single proposal.
AnalysisIn 1968, Florida voters approved an amendment to the state constitution that required a Constitutional Revision Commission to convene once every 20 years to review the constitution, hold public hearings across the state, and recommend for voter consideration proposed changes to the constitution. Membership on the CRC consists of the Attorney General of Florida, three members appointed by the Chief Justice of the Florida Supreme Court, nine members appointed by the President of the Florida Senate, nine members appointed by the Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, and 15 members appointed by the Governor of Florida. The 2017-18 CRC marked the first time since the CRC’s inception that the appointing elected officials were from the same political party.
The 2017-2018 CRC began its deliberations in March 2017 and submitted its final recommendations to the Florida Secretary of State on May 10, 2018. The CRC’s final recommendations were placed on the ballot for the November 2018 General Election for consideration by the voters.
Florida is the only state that affords citizens an opportunity to provide input into constitutional amendments through this process. Before the October 6, 2017 deadline for public submittals, a total of 2,013 public proposals were submitted—782 were submitted via the CRC’s website (flcrc.gov)1 and 1,231 were submitted via e-mail, mail, and other non-website means.2 An additional 123 proposals were filed by members of the CRC in advance of its October 31, 2017 deadline.3 After much deliberation and a series of public hearings across the state, the CRC reported favorably 25 proposals to the Style and Drafting Committee. The Style and Drafting Committee was responsible for “clarifying, codifying, and arranging the proposals adopted by the CRC into an orderly revision of, or amendment(s) to, an existing Section or Article of the present constitution.”4 The Style and Drafting Committee bundled 18 of the proposals into seven proposed groupings.
The Florida Constitution affords the CRC broad powers, which impact the entire state and include very few checks and balances. Article XI, Section 2© of the Florida Constitution grants the CRC the following authority:
“Each constitution revision commission shall convene at the call of its chair, adopt its rules of procedure, examine the constitution of the state, hold public hearings, and, not later than one hundred eighty days prior to the next general election, file with the custodian of state records its proposal, if any, of a revision of this constitution or any part of it.”
Conspicuously absent from this charge is any oversight, be it the governor’s veto, approval by the legislature, or review by the courts. The only statewide elected official on the CRC is the Attorney General. This affords 36 appointees who are not elected statewide, not accountable to the voters, and not accountable even to those who appointed them, the opportunity to put measures directly on the ballot.
“The simple truth is, we don’t need it. Other states don’t have it and what it does is deny the people of the state of Florida the opportunity to hold these people accountable, because they’re literally accountable to no one.” —Senator Jeff Brandes5
The Commissioners themselves do not represent a constituency or their appointing officers, and once appointed, they are virtually autonomous. Moreover, one can reasonably expect that “appointers tend to appoint members who will support the appointers’ agendas” and tend to “protect” their appointing authority’s branch.6
Criticisms of the 2017-18 CRC include Commissioners advancing proposals that impact their own interests and ignoring open meeting rules.7 To be considered for placement on the November 2018 ballot, the CRC rules required a proposal submitted by the public to be nominated by a Commissioner and receive 10 votes (from the 37 members). Of the more than 2,000 proposals submitted by the public, only six (0.3 percent) went forward. In contrast, the 1997-98 CRC considered 696 public proposals, with 128 (18 percent) receiving the required 10 votes.8
There is nothing in Florida’s Constitution that expressly limits the ability of the CRC to propose the deletion of existing provisions. Article X of the Florida Constitution includes 32 “miscellaneous” provisions that have been added to the constitution over years of single-issue amendments that have been advanced by special interests. The seven amendments proposed by the 2018 CRC included five new sections and 21 amended sections of the constitution.
Consider the following examples of miscellaneous single-issue provisions in the current constitution:
Article X, Section 16 — limits marine net fishing in Florida waters by prohibiting the use of gill nets or entanglement nets;
Article X, Section 21 — limits cruel and inhumane confinement of pigs during pregnancy; and
Article X, Section 32 — prohibits the racing of and wagering on greyhounds and other dogs.
The purpose of a constitution as historically conceived is to establish the basic order of government. The constitution loses much of its distinctive significance as the basic and enduring instrument of government when the process of constitutional amendment or revision is used as a substitute for legislation.9 The contents of the Florida Constitution should be limited to matters that are essential or fundamental.
Miscellaneous provisions like those in the preceding paragraphs are in no way essential or fundamental and, as such, should be handled through the legislative process and excluded from the constitution. It is unlikely that anyone would seriously argue that the treatment of pigs confined during pregnancy, for example, is a fundamental part of the basic order of Florida government. Given the opportunity to conduct a systematic review and revision of the constitution, the 2017-18 CRC did not propose significant revisions or edits of the Florida Constitution or any of its articles.
Because there is no “single subject” requirement for proposed amendments, five of the seven ballot measures placed before the voters in 2018 had more than one subject. For example, the 2018 CRC bundled together bans on oil drilling and vaping in the workplace. The seven ballot measures included 17 unique policy issues. Critics argued that such bundling was unfair to voters, who might support one issue in a ballot proposal and oppose another.
Not only has every CRC used this power, but the Florida Supreme Court has said that “the Florida Constitution expressly authorizes bundling.”10 Florida TaxWatch sees nothing wrong with bundling separate, dependent, and related issues into a single amendment; however, the bundling of separate, independent, and unrelated issues into a single amendment prevents voters from making a simple “yes” or “no” decision on each issue. This bundling has the potential to require voters to accept constitutional changes they may not like in order to get constitutional changes they do like. Florida TaxWatch does not think Florida voters should be required to exercise a right as important as voting under this type of restriction.
“I didn’t have enough bandwidth to propose it, but I would like to see the CRC eliminated… I think what happened last election with some of those bundled amendments was not good.” — Governor Ron DeSantis11
Even many of those who support the retention of the CRC acknowledge the need to improve it. The editorial board of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel suggested that “[I]nstead of repealing the review commission, the Legislature should be mending it.”12 The Treasure Coast Newspaper Editorial Board acknowledged that “both the design of the commission and the processes it employed are flawed” and offered several improvements, including subjecting commission members to Florida’s sunshine law; limiting proposals on the ballot to single issues; limiting the number of amendments on the ballot; meeting more often; and diversifying the makeup of the commission.13 Several legislators who voted against putting this measure on the November ballot suggested that, rather than abolishing the CRC, the legislature should require CRC proposals to be subject to the single subject rule, or put more rules in place about who can serve on the CRC.
The immediate problem with retaining the CRC and letting the legislature make the necessary improvements is that this option is not available to the voters this November. The ballot measure is to abolish the CRC, and the choice before the voters is to keep it in its current form or abolish it altogether.
In addition, Florida TaxWatch does not think the legislature has the authority to make the suggested improvements. Article XI, Section 2© of the Florida Constitution grants the authority to adopt the CRC’s rules of procedure to the CRC, and not to the legislature. In those instances where there is a conflict between language in the constitution and language in a statute, the language in the constitution prevails and controls.
Fiscal impactThe amendment would have no direct impact on state revenues. Although the CRC could potentially propose future amendments that could affect state or local revenues (or expenditures) up or down, that impact is not known. There would be some state expenditure savings if the amendment is approved, but that would take place only once every 20 years. The 2017 legislature appropriated $3.1 million for expenses related to the CRC.
Conclusion
There is widespread bipartisan support for abolishing the CRC. It is important to note that every member of the 2017-18 CRC appointed by an elected official was appointed by a Republican, yet all 24 Senate Republicans and 75 House Republicans (three did not vote) voted in favor of abolishing the CRC. Even organizations that routinely support measures granting the People the ability to bring issues to the voters that the legislature will not address, or when the legislature does not act, support abolishing the CRC. During legislative committee meetings on the joint resolution, the Florida National Organization for Women testified that the CRC had strayed from its original mission and become captive to special interests. The AFL-CIO Florida testified that the CRC did a poor job following its own procedural rules.
Abolishing the CRC still leaves Florida taxpayers four ways to place constitutional amendments on the ballot, all of which require approval of Florida voters. For the 19 years the CRC is not meeting, constitutional amendments can still be placed on the ballot, either by the Legislature or citizen initiative.
For these reasons, Florida TaxWatch recommends a “Yes” vote on Amendment 2.
