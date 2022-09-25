TaxWatchpix

Editor’s note: This is the final of three articles provided to the Highlands News-Sun that will include a comprehensive guide to Florida’s 2022 Constitutional Amendments as written by Dominic M. Calabro, president and CEO, Florida TaxWatch; Bob Nave, senior vice president of research, Florida TaxWatch, and Kurt Wenner, senior vice president of research, Florida TaxWatch.

Ballot summary“Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to authorize

Recommended for you