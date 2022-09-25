Editor’s note: This is the final of three articles provided to the Highlands News-Sun that will include a comprehensive guide to Florida’s 2022 Constitutional Amendments as written by Dominic M. Calabro, president and CEO, Florida TaxWatch; Bob Nave, senior vice president of research, Florida TaxWatch, and Kurt Wenner, senior vice president of research, Florida TaxWatch.
Ballot summary“Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to authorize
the Legislature, by general law, to grant an additional homestead tax exemption for nonschool levies of up to $50,000 of the assessed value of homestead property owned by classroom teachers, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare services professionals, active duty members of the United States Armed Forces, and Florida National Guard members. This amendment shall take effect January 1, 2023.”
A YES vote meansThe voter supports authorizing the legislature to grant an additional homestead exemption (up to $50,000) for homestead property owned by classroom teachers, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare services professionals, active duty members of the United States Armed Forces, and Florida National Guard members. Unlike Amendment 1, the 2022 legislature has already passed a bill (HB 1563) to implement this amendment, if approved. The Governor signed the bill, so approval of Amendment 3 enacts this new exemption.
A NO vote meansThe voter opposes authorizing the legislature to grant an additional homestead exemption (up to $50,000) for homestead property owned by classroom teachers, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare services professionals, active duty members of the United States Armed Forces, and Florida National Guard members.
The argumentsSupporters
Supporters argue that those critical front-line employees included in the “Specified Critical Public Services Workforce” are in lower-income positions and will benefit from the additional homestead exemption. As home values and property taxes continue to increase, Florida’s critical front-line public employees deserve a property tax break.
Opponents
Opponents argue that Amendment 3 represents a “tax shift” and not a “tax cut.” Reducing the taxable value of homestead property for one segment of property owners can increase the property tax burden for all other property owners. This includes owners of all non-homestead properties (e.g., businesses, rental properties, secondary homes, etc.) and homestead property owners who are not included in the “Specified Critical Public Services Workforce.”
If property tax revenue does fall, cities, counties, and special districts may experience difficulty maintaining important government services, such as law enforcement, fire departments, etc., without raising other taxes to make up the reduction. In May 2022, the governor announced a $100 million “Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program” to assist “vital” workers among 50 professions with down payment and closing costs, thereby mitigating the need for this amendment.
AnalysisFlorida’s housing market reflects the imbalance between the demand for housing and the available supply. The absence of a state income tax, coupled with relatively low property taxes and natural amenities, make Florida an attractive destination for new residents, with an estimated 900 – 1,000 people moving to Florida each day. In August 2021, the median sales price for single-family homes in Florida was about $354,000, representing an 18 percent increase from the previous year. If home prices continue to rise at this rate, projections suggest Florida’s average home price may reach $438,000 by 2030.1
Rapidly increasing home prices have priced many would-be first-time home buyers out of the market, which has accelerated the demand for rental properties. In response to this increased demand, median rental prices increased from $1,340 in February 2020 (prior to the COVID-19 pandemic) to just over $1,760 in February 2022.2 Florida’s struggle to provide affordable housing3 is well-documented. Florida only has 28 available and affordable units for every 100 extremely low-income renter households.4 The rising cost of housing has negatively impacted many of Florida’s front-line workers.
Florida homeowners already have two homestead exemptions available: The original homestead exemption exempts the first $25,000 of the home’s appraised value (including taxes levied by the school district). In 2008, Florida voters approved a second $25,000 homestead exemption that exempts the appraised value between $50,000 and $75,000 (this exemption does not apply to taxes levied by the school district). Full property taxes are paid on the appraised value between $25,000 and $50,000.
If approved by the voters and authorized by the legislature, members of the designated professions would be eligible for a third homestead exemption worth $50,000—the appraised value between $100,000 and $150,000 would also be exempt (this exemption does not apply to taxes levied by the school district).
Full property taxes are paid on the appraised value between $75,000 and $100,000, and on the appraised value above $150,000. Those who qualify for the new exemption and who own a home appraised at $150,000 or more, would receive $100,000 in homestead exemptions.
The state of Florida has done much to help Florida’s front line and critical workers buy homes. The state’s “Hometown Heroes” program will use $100 million from the State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) program to offer buyers up to five percent ($25,000 maximum) on first mortgage loans for their down payment and help with the closing costs. Over the past three years, the state has invested more than $2 billion to raise minimum teacher pay and increase veteran teacher salaries in Florida. In 2020, the average starting salary for a teacher in Florida was $40,000 (26th in the nation). With this additional investment, the average starting salary for a teacher in Florida is at least $47,500 (9th in the nation).5 For the past two years, Florida first responders employed by local governments have been granted $1,000 bonuses. State law enforcement officers have received across-the-board pay increases, and the fiscal year 2022-23 state budget includes $5,000 bonuses to help recruit law-enforcement officers from other states.
Fiscal impactThe Revenue Estimating Conference determined that approval by the voters and authorization by the legislature will reduce local property tax revenue by $85.9 million annually, beginning in Fiscal Year 2023-2024.6
ConclusionFlorida TaxWatch acknowledges that another homestead exemption for the “Specified Critical Public Services Workforce” is well-deserved and will help these homeowners keep the costs of home ownership more affordable. A tax shift is not a tax cut and, although that segment of the “Specified Critical Public Services Workforce” who are fortunate enough to own their own homes will benefit, the burden of additional taxes will be borne by everybody else, with higher taxes on lower-income homeowners and small businesses, and increased rents for renters (including those members of the “Specified Critical Public Services Workforce” who rent their homes).
Skyrocketing housing costs have made it difficult for teachers, law enforcement officers, and other members of the “Specified Critical Public Services Workforce” to come to and work in Florida. Despite efforts to increase teacher salaries, the Florida Department of Education projected more than 9,000 teacher vacancies during the 2021-22 school year. The shortage of certified law enforcement officers leads to longer emergency response times and longer criminal investigations. Florida fire departments and emergency medical services agencies are dealing with staff shortages and high call volumes (made worse by the pandemic).
In general, Florida TaxWatch opposes efforts to shift the tax burden from one segment of the population to another. In this instance, however, Florida TaxWatch believes the benefits of Amendment 3 far outweigh the negative consequences of a tax shift.
For these reasons, Florida TaxWatch recommends a “YES” vote on Amendment 3.
1 Florida TaxWatch, “Beyond the Pandemic: Long-Term Changes and Challenges for Housing in Florida,” Economic Commentary, October 2021.
2 Florida TaxWatch, “Too Expensive to Rent: Florida’s Rental Market and Eviction Moratorium,” Economic Commentary, March 2022.
3 The U.S. Department of Housing and Community Development generally considers housing to be “affordable” if it costs no more than 30 percent of a household’s gross income (including utilities).
4 National Low Income Housing Coalition, “The Gap: A Shortage of Affordable Homes,” March 2021.
5 Executive Office of the Governor, “Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Pay Raises for Florida Teachers,” retrieved from https://flgov. com/2022/03/21/governor-ron-desantis-announces-pay-raises-for-florida-teachers/, July 7, 2022.
6 Professional Staff of the Florida Senate, “CS/CS/HB 1563 Bill Analysis and Fiscal Impact Statement,” February 28, 2022.