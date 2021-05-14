SEBRING — United Way of Central Florida Highlands County thanked its supporters and volunteers and presented awards Thursday morning at its annual celebration at the Jack Stroup Civic Center.
UWCF Highlands County Coordinator Deanne Shanklin thanked all United Way supporters for making a difference in Highlands.
“Because of your help, we are able to invest in local services that produce positive, measurable and sustainable results in areas of critical need, through health, financial stability, education and safety net programs,” Shanklin said. “Where services produce successful results, United Way is there to provide stable support.
“It takes everyone in the community working together to create a brighter future. Together, we can accomplish more than any single group can on its own.”
United Way of Central Florida President & CEO Christina Criser Jackson said, “The introduction of the pandemic has certainly made it challenging for our partners. I am very grateful and honored to report that our partners have worked harder than ever and are serving more clients than they have ever been able to serve.
“That is an amazing testament to the heart and passion that services provide for the Highlands County community, but also for Polk and Hardee.”
The 2020 Campaign Chair Randy Vosburg said, “Highlands County is filled with extremely generous and caring individuals who take their role as difference-makers very seriously.”
The projected total of pledges from the 2020 campaign is $363,463, Vosburg said, noting that it was a very difficult year, but they were able to get close to their goal.
The Top Dollar Account Award, for highest overall donation, went to Publix Supermarket, which has three stores in Highlands County. The full tally was still being determined.
The second overall dollar amount was $51,351 from The School Board of Highlands County, Budget Insurance Group was third with $30,000 and the Alan Jay Automotive Network was fourth with $29,005.
Alan Jay Wildstein had another commitment and couldn’t attend, but Alan Jay Automotive Network Marketing Director Don Elwell announced that Wildstein added an additional $10,000 donation.
The Top Generous Giver Award, for highest donation per employee, was Johnson Stivender Wealth Advisors, Inc. with $790 per employee.
Elwell was awarded the 2020 Volunteer of the Year. The United Way Volunteer of the Year Award is presented annually to an individual who has dedicated his service and commitments toward helping United Way accomplish its vision and goals. Elwell combines his commitment to United Way as an Advisory Board member and works vigorously on the United Way campaign and growing relationships.
Cheryl Longabaugh was recognized as the 2020 Employee Coordinator of the Year. As employee coordinator for Ridge Area Arc, Longabaugh encourages every employee to give as much as they can and shares about all of the services United Way supports. This year, her efforts increased her 2020 employee campaign by more than 22%.
Also at the meeting, Criser Jackson announced that Vosburg received the 2020 Citizen of the Year Award, the organization’s top award.
“(Vosburg) was chosen because of his continued support of United Way and, with their professional and personal endeavors, is a true servant leader in Highlands County,” Criser Jackson said. “He is passionate about United Way’s mission to create lasting change and empowers all he encounters to join the cause and make a difference.
“He played a critical role in our county this past year, going above and beyond to make sure our community stays healthy and that families are provided for.”