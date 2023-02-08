AVON PARK — The Art & Culture Fusion Fest in Avon Park on Jan. 28 was a day to remember for all of Toby’s Clowns due to the recent loss of Laverne “Fluffy” Fox, who was an unbelievable face painter and clown for the past 21 years.

Two of the clowns, Joan “Chickadee” Burrell and Sandi “Rosebud” Christie, were doing their walk arounds and came across Gary Wyatt’s art display. That was where they spotted a beautiful hand penciled drawing of Fluffy and Bob “Silly Willy” Krisby, Fluffy’s other half for 40 years. The clowns wanted to buy the framed print but Wyatt said that he wouldn’t sell it. He wanted to give the framed art to Silly Willy as a surprise.

