AVON PARK — The Art & Culture Fusion Fest in Avon Park on Jan. 28 was a day to remember for all of Toby’s Clowns due to the recent loss of Laverne “Fluffy” Fox, who was an unbelievable face painter and clown for the past 21 years.
Two of the clowns, Joan “Chickadee” Burrell and Sandi “Rosebud” Christie, were doing their walk arounds and came across Gary Wyatt’s art display. That was where they spotted a beautiful hand penciled drawing of Fluffy and Bob “Silly Willy” Krisby, Fluffy’s other half for 40 years. The clowns wanted to buy the framed print but Wyatt said that he wouldn’t sell it. He wanted to give the framed art to Silly Willy as a surprise.
The clowns announced the artist on stage, who then called Krisby to the stage to present the picture to him as a surprise gift. Wyatt wanted Krisby to have it in remembrance of all the wonderful years of clowning that he and Laverne had done together. The smiles, love and laughter that they have spread together with Toby’s Clowns, and with the world, will never be forgotten.
Silly Willy was overwhelmed with joyful tears by the presentation of this magnificent creative drawing of himself and his partner Fluffy. Silly Willy and Toby’s Clowns that were present will cherish this memory for a very long time.
The clowns, as always, created many smiles for the young and young at heart with face painting, balloons, walk arounds and their silly antics.
A new Toby’s Clown class will be at the Toby’s Clown Foundation Museum and School on Feb. 24, 25 and 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and another one will be scheduled for November 2023. Please join the fun and learn the art of clowning.
For information and applications, come by the museum at 109 W. Interlake Blvd. Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or call 863-465-2920. Visit on the web tobysclownfoundation.org
The museum is full of clowning memorabilia collected from around the world for over 30 years. The gift shop is full of clown souvenirs, magic, puppets and clown supplies. Come see us and join the fun.