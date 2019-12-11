AVON PARK — It was a wonderful evening to share the holiday spirit and enjoy the sounds of the season from a variety of choirs and musical enables.
It was shirt-sleeve weather for many or a sweater or light jacket for some at the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in the Park on Monday evening in Donaldson Park.
Before the music started, many enjoyed snacks such as cookies, hot dogs and popcorn that were available from Avon Park High School Project Graduation’s concession table.
The little ones were excited to see Santa and Mrs. Claus in the audience and posed for photos for a special Christmas memory.
The music started with the Dolphin Ensemble from Avon Elementary School followed by the Patriot Voices from Memorial Elementary School and The Park Panther Choir from Park Elementary School.
The holiday entertainment continued with Avon Park Middle School Choir, Heartland Pops Clarinet Quartet, Avon Park High School Choir and concluded with the Avon Park High School Grenadier Band.
Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director George Karos said the music was great and the City of Avon Park helped restore the lighting for the event and there was a great sound system.
Many people stayed for the entire two-hour program, wherein previous years many departed after certain groups performed, he said.
The City of Avon Park was helpful and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was present, Karos noted. The event was well coordinated with a fine effort by Avon Park High Band Director Anthony Jones.