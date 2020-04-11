This good news story is sponsored by Tyrone Dowden and Staff, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring FL 33870; 863-385-1546.
Bobby Paradise is an extraordinary man with Down syndrome. At birth, he was given just seven years to live, but has defied all the odds. Not long ago, he celebrated his 60th birthday. Bobby went on a trip of a lifetime recently when he was surprised with a trip to Fort Myers to meet his favorite team, the Boston Red Sox at Fenway South – JetBlue Park. The Red Sox rolled out the red carpet for Bobby and made his dream come true of meeting a Red Sox player, but the Red Sox went above and beyond for Bobby.
It took Michael Paradise, Bobby’s brother, three months to complete Bobby’s room, which is decorated with a working scoreboard, the “Green Monster,” memorabilia, photos, and baseballs. Even the hallway leading to Bobby’s room is now a dugout. Bobby knows all the players names, their averages and every day he reads the sports page of the Highlands News-Sun.
“You go in through the dugout to get to his room,” Michael Paradise said. “Everything is done in Red Sox. It took me three months to do and that was my surprise to him. When I took custody, I had it ready for him when he came to Florida. He got here Dec. 2, 2016 and that is what he came into, a Red Sox bedroom of his own. His own little museum. I made everything in Bobby’s room. Every letter, every number, everything. There is a diamond in the hallway that Bobby is able to change with every players’ name and position. He is able to change it for whoever is playing for that day. The dirt is real from my mother’s grave, the bases are really leather and the scoreboard works. He keeps track of every inning, every run, every hit, every error, strike, and ball; he doesn’t miss a thing. It is just amazing. Every game he puts on their jersey: If it’s a home game, he puts on their home jersey; if it’s away, he puts on the away jersey and so on. Bobby yells at the umpires and when they are playing the Yankees, don’t go near him.”
Michael and Bobby’s cousin encouraged them to enter one of the contests sponsored by the Red Sox.
“For two years, my cousin Trisha (Faira) told me to send in pictures of Bobby’s room because the Red Sox are always doing contests,” Michael explained. “I just blew it off but this year she reminded me again and just for the heck of it, I did it. We wrote up a letter and sent it off to the corporate office in Boston along with pictures of his room. I talked with a lady at the corporate office and she told me they were going to do something here in Florida for Bobby. They chose Bobby for the grand prize of going on a tour of JetBlue Park and a game of his choice; he chose the (Houston) Astros.”
But it didn’t end there.
“I thought he was just going to a game but they had so much planned for him that I was in shock,” Michael said. “When we got there, they gave Bobby the red-carpet treatment. The place wasn’t open yet but they let us in two hours early. He went on a grand tour of the entire stadium. He went into the locker rooms, in the batting cages, the dugout, the whole nine yards. He was able to attend batting practice where he saw all the players bat. He rode in a golf cart with Luis Tiant (Hall of Famer). He met all of the players, was able to wear a 2018 World Series championship ring, and got a picture with the championship trophy. He signed the left field foul pole and played catch with a couple of the players. He was able to stand by the screen and watch batting practice. They took him into the ‘Green Monster’ and the announcers’ booth. There was no one in the stadium except me, Bobby, the workers and the Red Sox, it was fantastic.”
Bobby received merchandise and memories he will cherish forever.
“Bobby got two baseballs signed by the entire team, a signed shirt by Dustin Pedroia, a helmet, first row box seats behind home plate and his name up on the scoreboard,” Michael said. “It was funny when they put his name up on the scoreboard it said ‘Welcome lifelong Red Sox fans Michael and Bobby Paradise’, they announced it, put his photo up and everyone was standing up clapping. Bobby stands up, takes his hat off and starts bowing like he is the president or something. Everyone was clapping and there was only one person in the stadium crying and that was me. I was so happy for him and they did the whole works for him. Just to be in the presence of Carl Yastrzemski and Luis Tiant, I was in shock but I could only imagine how Bobby was feeling because he has been a Red Sox fan all of his life.”
Bobby said he was happy to go meet the Red Sox. His favorite part of the trip was driving in the golf cart with Tiant. His favorite player is David Ortiz.
Michael left for the military when he was 18 years old and Bobby was just 15. Their parents passed away a week apart. The entire family was split up but when Michael got out of basic training, he adopted his brother. While Michael was in the military, Bobby stayed with relatives. Five years ago, Michael traveled to Massachusetts to finalize the paperwork and bring Bobby home to Florida. Before heading home, for the first time ever, Michael was able to take Bobby to a Red Sox game.
“When I took Bobby to the game up at Fenway Park it was Luis Tiant Bobble Head Day,” Michael said. “So, when he was able to meet Luis Tiant, it was amazing. I am making a special thing for Bobby with his picture with Luis, the ball that was signed and the bobble head he got from our first game.”
Michael and Bobby would like to thank Cindy Marshall and the Special STARS.
“Cindy is responsible for everything Bobby does here,” added Michael. “Bobby has won baseball, basketball, bowling, horseback riding and jumping out of planes. He was dressed as Batman when he was able to ride in the Batmobile and fly in the Batcopter from the 1960s, last year. All of this stuff is because of Cindy Marshall. She is a remarkable person and takes care of these Special STARS like they are her own children. Without her, 99% of these kids would have nothing to do. She devotes her whole life to her job. I want to thank her. She is responsible for how active Bobby is and him coming out of his shell. He has over 127 medals, ribbons and trophies now.”