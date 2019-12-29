SEBRING — Anyone driving past the intersection of Kenilworth Blvd. and Lakeview Drive will see a ghost of Sebring’s past looking over Lake Jackson like a sentinel standing watch. Kenilworth Lodge was once a vibrant, bustling place that people flocked to not just for the view, but for the history and the prestige. Now, the historical landmark is boarded up and empty, a shell of its former glory.
Built in 1916 by George Sebring, Kenilworth Lodge was the first grand hotel to be built in what would become Highlands County. The Lodge had 117 rooms by 1919 and those were usually all filled. The Kenilworth’s two biggest competitors, The Jacaranda and Harder Hall, weren’t built until 1926. For 10 years, the Kenilworth was king.
The Lodge sat on over 300 acres and overlooked Lake Jackson. The golf course started outside the hotel’s back doors, Kenilworth had its own beach and fresh cut flowers appeared in guests rooms daily from the formal garden on the property. Inside the hotel guests could find a beauty parlor, barber shop, movies in the lobby twice a week and an orchestra for dining and dancing. There was a large, roaring fireplace, huge lobby and a covered patio where guests could relax and look out onto Lake Jackson.
Kenilworth Lodge accommodated guests from all over the country. Important guests over the years included governors from “all 42 states” during the 1924 Governors Conference held at the Lodge; Mr. Adolf M. Ochs, owner and publisher of the New York Times; and Evangeline Booth, the national head of the Salvation Army. In its early days, the Lodge did not permit children or pets and often boasted that it had a staff member for every guest. During the 1924 Governors conference, 100 employees handled more than 500 guests.
There have been famous people at Kenilworth Lodge throughout its history. Names such as Tom Cruise, Paul Newman, Dennis Quaid and Amelia Earhart have been guests at the hotel.
On June 15, 2000, Kenilworth Lodge was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places. The hotel joined other recognizable buildings already on the list including Harder Hall, the Highlands County Courthouse and the Downtown Historic District.
The Kenilworth even has its own legend of a ghost that haunts the halls of the historic building. Guests have reported doors opening and closing on their own, moving furniture and door knobs turning. All this activity is said to be on the third floor where, as the story goes, a manager from the 1950s died. Today, the hotel itself is the ghost.
Sadly, in August 2016 after turning 100 years old, the historic hotel was condemned by the city of Sebring due to multiple fire code violations. Now at 103 years old, the grand hotel still stands but sits empty and boarded, looking out over Lake Jackson, waiting to rise from the ashes and shine once again.