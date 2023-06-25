It was a long goodbye to South Florida State College President Thomas Leitzel at his final meeting on Wednesday in Avon Park with the college’s District Board of Trustees.
Board Chair Terry Atchley said they have a contentious issue that they have to work out with some sort of resolution, that issue is if they are willing to accept the resignation of Dr. Thomas Leitzel.
“I have not felt a unanimous decision amongst the Board of Trustees yet, so I am going to open the floor for discussion on whether we want to accept this particular resignation or not,” Atchley said.
Kris Ryder said there is no reason that they should accept his resignation, but he is “chomping on the bit” to get on a boat on the intercoastal waterway so she would have to vote “yes” to accept his resignation.
“We love him and we send him off with a lot of appreciation,” Ryder said.
Tami Cullens said it is like when you have children and they ask the same question over and over and you reply “no” every time. “No, that is all I am going to say.”
Derren Bryan joked that he would vote “yes” for the Leitzel’s retirement if it meant that the presidential reports would be less than two hours.
Bryan then offered “well wishes” on Leitzel’s retirement.
Louis Kirschner said he didn’t know of anyone who has worked as hard as Leitzel.
Kirschner said he would reluctantly vote “yes” for Leitzel’s retirement.
Timothy Backer said Leitzel was an outstanding president and he deserves his retirement.
Atchley read from a framed resolution he presented to Leitzel: “Regretfully accepting the decision of Dr. Thomas C. Leitzel to retire. Recognizing the gratitude and many years to devoted service to South Florida State College. Whereas, Tom began working at South Florida State College as president on July 1, 2013, and held that position over the next 10 years. Whereas, in addition to his duties, Tom has collaborated with many dedicated individuals.
“The college experienced enrollment growth. It began new academic programs and increased the size of the Foundation’s unrestricted endowment. In addition, creating a new vision statement. South Florida State College has been recognized as a top 25 Aspen semifinalist and has received its 10-year reaffirmation accreditation.
“Whereas, dependability, loyalty and talent have made Tom not only a valuable employee, but a wonderful friend to all.”
The resolution called for Leitzel to enjoy every minute of his retirement.
Leitzel said, “It has just been a joy and a pleasure. I am thrilled and I appreciate everyone for what they have done.”
Atchley announced that the District Board of Trustees has conferred upon Dr. Thomas C. Leitzel the title of President Emeritus.
Leitzel gave his final president’s report, which started with a sound clip of the Edward Bear song “Last Song.”
“This is tough,” he said. “This is my 104th report.”
Leizel suggested a few initiatives/priorities for the Board and college:
• Create a new website presence.
• Fund the SFSC Center for Applied Research.
• Upgrade campus security.
• Embrace AI & VR (Artificial Intelligence & Virtual Reality).
• Construction Items:
• Fuschetti Park/Saxon Field House.
• Student Residence Halls.
• Regional Conference Center.
Leitzel’s closing thoughts to the Board of Trustees:
• The student is the customer (emphasize the student experience).
• Every classroom is a precious sanctuary. The beauty and freedom of intellectual exchange changes lives.
• This organization is grounded in service to students. Maintain the student-centered mindset and touchpoints.
• Allow the curriculum to preserve culture. After all, the curriculum is the college’s product. (It’s what the college sells).
“It’s a calling,” Leitzel said. “We are called to make a difference — for our students and for our community.”
At the time of his retirement, Leitzel will have served the higher education profession for 45 years, with service at seven institutions in six states. He quickly credits his experience in the state of Florida and with the Florida College System as the pinnacle of his service. He was the fourth president of SFSC, succeeding presidents Norman L. Stephens, Catherine P. Cornelius, and William Stallard.
Upon retirement and after several planned trips, Leitzel plans to remain in Florida and likely stay active in the higher education community by researching, writing, and publishing.