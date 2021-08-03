AVON PARK — A fourth candidate has filed to run for the Avon Park City Council during the candidate qualifying period, which ends at 5 p.m. Friday.
Thelma Ann Foster filed late Friday afternoon joining three others – Michelle Mercure, Brittany McGuire and Berniece Taylor – who have filed for the Nov. 2 Council election.
The terms of three council seats expire in November. Incumbents Brenda Gray and Maria Sutherland said they intend to seek reelection, but have not filed in the first week of the two-week qualifying period.
Councilwoman Shirley Johnson, who was appointed to the council, has not yet filed nor has she informed Highlands News-Sun of her intentions.
To qualify, the candidate must reside within the city limits for the past 12 months, be a legally qualified voter of the City of Avon Park and be current in all payments to the city.