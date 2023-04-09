AVON PARK — Like a sign from above, the clouds parted and the sun shone bright Friday morning on Donaldson Park in Avon Park for the Walking the Way of the Cross. The Good Friday event was organized by the Avon Park and Sebring Ministers and spearheaded by the Rev. Scott Walker of St. Agnes Episcopal Church in Sebring, Pastor Scott McLean of Christ Lutheran Church in Avon Park and Jane Breylinger of Hands for Homeless. More than two dozen participants joined together to revisit Jesus’ last day.

According to catholic.org, “The object of the Stations is to help the faithful to make in spirit, as it were, a pilgrimage to the chief scenes of Christ’s sufferings and death.”

