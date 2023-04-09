AVON PARK — Like a sign from above, the clouds parted and the sun shone bright Friday morning on Donaldson Park in Avon Park for the Walking the Way of the Cross. The Good Friday event was organized by the Avon Park and Sebring Ministers and spearheaded by the Rev. Scott Walker of St. Agnes Episcopal Church in Sebring, Pastor Scott McLean of Christ Lutheran Church in Avon Park and Jane Breylinger of Hands for Homeless. More than two dozen participants joined together to revisit Jesus’ last day.
According to catholic.org, “The object of the Stations is to help the faithful to make in spirit, as it were, a pilgrimage to the chief scenes of Christ’s sufferings and death.”
“There’s so much going on in our lives today to draw our attention away from faith, love and joy that it’s hard to stop and focus on what Christ went through leading up to the cross and the Easter resurrection,” Breylinger said. “This event gives me an opportunity to focus on the struggles that He had and the choices and pain that he went through that week.”
Breylinger had been a part of a similar event in Arcadia for eight years, and she loved seeing the community come together worship God and worship together. “The church is not a building, the church is each one of us sharing our struggles and our love,” Breylinger said.
The Avon Park and Sebring Ministers met to discuss whether or not they would hold their annual Good Friday event. Walker had helped lead a walking the Way of the Cross last year around Circle Park in Sebring, and suggested that as an option. But with the Soda Fest the same day, they looked elsewhere.
“We considered various locations, but ultimately thought it should be held again in the ‘public square’ as it were,” Walker said. “So that any and everybody would feel welcome.” Donaldson Park in Avon Park became that location.
Walker described Good Friday as the culmination of the penitential season of Lent, a time when Christians are called to self-examination and self-sacrifice that is shown by fasting, prayer, giving alms and special acts of devotion.
Each of the 14 stations were setup along the park under the pavilions. At each one, the Walker said a prayer, read scripture and led the group in song as they moved from station to station. Arriving at each station, each person is meant to recall a specific event from Jesus’ last day, from being condemned to death to being laid in the tomb. The prayers are specific to each station.
“Walking The Way of the Cross is such a devotion,” Walker said. “As we walk and pause at points along Jesus’ route from Pilate’s Praetorium to Golgotha to the tomb, we recall the self-sacrificial love in action that Jesus gave us, and we pray for strength to also walk in the way of His Cross. And in a mysterious way, we are given that strength.”