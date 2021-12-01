AVON PARK — The weather outside was delightful for a night full of holiday merriment as the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade lifted spirits Monday evening along Main Street.
It was sweater weather for most with the temperature at 61 degrees with a clear sky at the start of the parade at 7 p.m. It was just cool enough for a little bit of a winter wonderland feeling in the Sunshine State, but not too chilly for the parade participants such as the dancers and pageant winners.
It was a large crowd of young and young at heart who turned out for the parade. It didn’t disappoint with plenty of organizations, groups and businesses spreading the holiday spirit.
At this time of the year, Avon Park’s nickname could be altered just a bit to “The City of Winter Charm.”
Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director George Karos said this year’s annual Avon Park Christmas Parade “had nearly 50 floats – large and small — with hundreds of respective walkers supporting their organizations and businesses” – participants from Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid and Polk County.
Several sizeable dance groups and public school musical marching bands, including Frostproof High School, participated in the parade, he said.
“Since last August, it has been evident the parade has had tremendous support from our community and was thoughtfully organized and planned out between the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce, City of Avon Park, parade participants, volunteers and the Highlands County Sherriff’s Department,” Karos said. “This contributed ease and efficiency to an already festive and gorgeous evening.”