SEBRING — Alice Stroppel has fond memories of watching her father drawing the cartoons that he would eventually turn in at the Sebring News, now the Highlands News-Sun, each week between 1956 and 1959.
Proprietor of her own studio, Alice Stroppel’s Studio 215, in downtown Sebring on Ridgewood Drive, Stroppel works on her own artwork, influenced by those days she would watch her father.
“I would look over his shoulder as he drew,” Stroppel said.
Ernest Lamar Simpson drew a new cartoon for the front page of the newspaper every week for several years in the late 1950s, most often focused on current events. “He would do a cartoon for whatever was going on that week,” Stroppel said. Simpson drew cartoons for the county fair, school plays, football games, art shows.
Stroppel grew up in downtown Sebring. Her home wasn’t too far from Ridgwood and the newspaper office back then was off Ridgewood on Pine Street. When not drawing for the newspaper, her father was painting or printing something.
“It’s the Sebring I grew up with and the Sebring I love to recall,” Stroppel said.
Her parents were also active supporters of the Ridge Theatre Guild, known today as Highlands Lakeside Theatre. Many of Simpson’s pieces depicted Ridge Theatre Guild productions.
Simpson would go on to start his own printing service in downtown Sebring.
Stroppel now has stacks of her father’s drawings and had plans to donate some of the pieces to the Sebring Historical Society. That was until she was contacted by John Shoop about putting some of Simpson’s art in the lobby of the new First Southern Bank in downtown Sebring.
“Alice has been a good friend,” Shoop said. “It’s just neat to see. It’s history is what it is. Part of the community downtown.”
Shoop recently requested 11 more pieces to hang in the bank.
“There are nostalgic black and white photos of Sebring as part of the decor and Daddy’s cartoons framed and matted in black go so well,” Stroppel said. “I was delighted when he (Shoop) said yes.”
Stroppel’s father passed away in 1999. “I know he would be thrilled to know his cartoons are still a part of this community.”
Alice Stoppel’s Studio 215 is at 215 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring and can be found on Facebook @alicestroppelsstudio215.