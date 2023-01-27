In 2021, there were 81 child abuse investigations related to sex trafficking in Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties according to Heartland for Children Chief Executive Officer Teri Saunders.

That same year – the most recent statistics – One More Child Anti Trafficking Services Program Manager Jodi Domangue said that the agency One More Child served 211 survivors of sexual exploitation in Circuit 10 and some other parts of Florida.

Recommended for you