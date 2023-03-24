Russia Ukraine War Uranium Ammunition

FILE — Ukrainian soldiers on captured Russian tanks T-72 hold military training close to the Ukraine-Belarus border near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

 ALEKSANDR SHULMAN/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia threatened to escalate attacks in Ukraine after the British government announced it would provide a type of munition to Ukraine that Moscow falsely claims has nuclear components.

The British defense ministry on Monday confirmed it would provide Ukraine with armor-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium.

Recommended for you