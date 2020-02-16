SEBRING — The Battle of Iwo Jima began 75 years ago on Feb. 19, 1945. After six weeks of conflict (36 days), about 20,000 Japanese soldiers were killed, leaving only 216 alive. The U.S. troops lost more than 6,000 people, with an additional 18,000 wounded.
The goal of the Allied Forces was to first isolate then invade the home islands of Japan and obtain their unconditional surrender. The U.S. had air bases in the Mariana Islands, Guam, Tinian and Saipan, all on a direct line with Iwo Jima. This meant that the Japanese on Iwo Jima could see the U.S. air raids as they flew past them headed for the home islands. This allowed the Japanese to provide advanced warning to their other bases.
The U.S. decided it needed to capture Iwo Jima for its three new airfields.
“As the invasion fleet of nearly 500 ships approached, the island was heavily bombarded for three days and then the Marines went in,” said Fred Carino, curator of the Military Sea Services Museum.
The island of Iwo Jima is only roughly eight square miles and very rocky terrain. The highest ground was Mount Suribachi, a volcano 556 feet above sea level. To fortify the island, the Japanese army created miles of tunnels, improved caves and built bunkers throughout the island. They also built hundreds of hidden gun emplacements, machine gun nests and other strategically strong points.
“Because of the tunnels, Japanese attacks could come from behind the American positions at any time, day or night,” said Carino. “A lot of the fighting was hand to hand, bayonet and rifle butt type combat.”
In planning for the attack, U.S. commanders believed the Japanese garrison to be only about 13,000 but ended up against more than 20,000. In addition, the attack was delayed for a month while the Navy was giving support in the Philippines, which meant the Japanese were able to build even more fortifications. Reconnaissance of the terrain and beaches failed to reveal the steep gradient of the beach and the quicksand-like quality of the beaches.
“Despite the terrible and costly lessons learned earlier at Tarawa, Kwajalein, Pelelieu, and other islands Iwo Jima should not have been the debacle it became,” said Carino.
Retired Navy Chief Gunners Mate Jack Moore, member of the Military Sea Services Museum and Highlands County resident, was aboard one of the ships during the bombardment of Iwo Jima. “He once told us the story of day four of the battle when all the firing stopped and all the ships began sounding their whistles, horns and bells,” Carino said. “He could actually see the American flag being raised atop Mount Suribachi. Jack is 97 years young and regularly visits the museum.”
To mark the 75th anniversary of this important battle, the Military Sea Services Museum in Sebring recently built a permanent exhibit in their USS Highlands Room. The display includes models of the attack transport that shares a name with the our county, the USS Highlands, as well as the battleship USS Missouri. There is a photo of the famous flag raising, snapshots of Marines in combat and underwater demolition tanks (UDT) and gear.
A prominent part of the exhibit is an actual Japanese rifle captured in battle by Marine Sergeant Matthew Wysocki. “His son David donated this just last year,” Carino said. “Retired Marine, William Rieger loaned us an M-1 Garand rifle, the standard firearm of our people in that fight. We also have three vials of the ‘Sands of Iwo Jima’ brought back by Marines who have made a pilgrimage there to honor their lost comrades.”
Carino is also proud of the exhibits retelling of Seaman Jim Baize from the USS Highlands, who piloted his landing craft full of Marines in the assault. There is also a Kamikaze Hachimaki, the head scarf worn by Japanese suicide pilots. “Only a few, but terrible kamikaze attacks on Navy ships occurred at Iwo owing to the 760 mile distance from Japanese air bases on the main island,” Carino said. “We think our exhibit does justice as a memorial to the men who fought there.”
