Russia Ukraine War Fighting's Toll

Serhii Shumei, 64, talks to his son Vitalii, 34, a Ukrainian officer heavily wounded in a battle with Russian forces, in a city hospital in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Vitalii, a long-range anti-aircraft missile commander, was wounded in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine that has become synonymous with horrific losses in ongoing fighting for both Ukraine and Russia.

 EFREM LUKATSKY/AP PHOTO

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a Ukrainian hospital ward for wounded soldiers, where daylight barely penetrates, a father talks to his injured son for hours. Serhii Shumei, 64, never scolded Vitalii for choosing to go to war. Even now, despite the damage done to his son’s brain by an exploding artillery shell, Serhii feels pride, not pity.

“I’ve been constantly with him in the last five months, beside him, beside him, beside him,” says Serhii, a retired former soldier himself. “I’m not going anywhere. … except for a smoke.”

