When you think of the word Bruja, the Spanish word for witch, what comes to your mind? Most would think of Halloween, a scary green witch, or the Wizard of Oz. But what comes to my mind is the image of my abuelita. My grandmother, Manuela Jimenez, who never learned to read or write and who passed away at the age of 88.

In Hispanic and Latin culture we have come to embrace the word Bruja. We pay homage to our ancestors who were known as Curandero/a’s by using home remedies and taking part in rituals that have been passed down for generations. According to culturetrip.com, “The history of Mexico’s curanderos dates right back to the pre-Hispanic period, making it one of the country’s most authentic and long-standing practices, with a firm root in indigenous culture.”

