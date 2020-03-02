AVON PARK — Artist and South Florida State College alumnus Keith Goodson started work Friday to freshen up the Tower of Enlightenment — the artistic centerpiece of the campus that began its existence as a cylindrical cooling tower.
The Tower is located between Building B, the SFSC Museum of Florida Art and Culture (MOFAC), and the Learning Resources Center (LRC).
Before he started the restoration, Goodson said he now uses a new type of paint that is made for scenic work.
“We we use this at Universal Studios or theme parks, this paint is specifically designed for high traffic areas, the Florida weather and it’s UV resistant,” he said. “It’s very durable. Every year we go by it is more progressive in the paint industry.”
He uses a high quality sealer, which determines how long a work will last, Goodson said.
The challenge with the cooling tower is that it is constantly wet on the inside, which seeps through the structure and separates the paint from the wall because the paint can’t adhere to the moisture, Goodson explained. The moisture stays trapped because the sealer is so good.
Goodson said it will take him about three weeks to peel off the damaged areas, reseal it with primer and then paint over it again. He did the same process five years ago.
According to SFSC, for several years, the cooling tower had been covered with red tiles.
The three hurricanes that hit Highlands County in 2004 destroyed about one-third of the tiles. A decision was made to paint the cooling tower white rather than replace the tiles. It then became the canvas for the artistic work we know today.
In late 2006, Goodson began work on painting the Tower of Enlightenment. It was commissioned by Dr. Norm Stephens, then SFSC president, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of SFSC. The Tower was officially dedicated in a ceremony on March 27, 2007.
Goodson was the perfect choice for the job as he had created many of the murals seen around Lake Placid. But the Tower was a particular challenge for Goodson, as he’d never created a mural covering a continuous wall around a circular tower. Goodson also designed the College’s current seal.
He combined abstract and realistic images to present a message about SFSC’s mission and purpose in fostering and inspiring humanity’s creativity and eternal quest for knowledge.
Goodson said, “The mural is a depiction of my interpretation of the pursuit for wisdom and truth. We are always on a journey of discovery. It is in our nature to look beyond what we can see and strive for the substance of things unseen. Such is faith — faith to know that we are a part of something far greater than we can comprehend or imagine.”