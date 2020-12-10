AVON PARK — Plan to come in your Bethlehem best for a free community event with live performances, delicious food and an unforgettable experience at the Avon Park Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1410 W. Avon Blvd. in Avon Park, at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. The evening will open with a performance from the Avon Park SDA Church Bell Choir with past and present Walker Memorial Academy students, directed by Melinda Pauls; and Saturday, Dec. 12 with a performance from the WMA steel drums. For more information, call 863-453-6641.
'A Night in Bethlehem' free live Nativity
- Special to Highlands News-Sun Courtesy AP SDA Church
-
-