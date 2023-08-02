When a young man is preparing to become a Catholic priest, he thinks of what kind of chalice he wants when he is ordained. Since a chalice is an essential part of the Holy Mass, which commemorates Jesus’s Last Supper, it’s an important decision to choose the right one. A priest will use that same chalice on the altar his whole life, no matter where he is assigned.
Recently, a visiting priest, Monsignor Mark Svarczkopf, proudly showed his chalice to the parishioners of St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid at Sunday Mass. He described each element and the love that went into creating it. The base is a combination of walnut, ebony and maple.
The congregation was surprised when varczkopf told them his chalice was actually made by his father as a gift for his ordination in 1974. He said his father had been an industrial arts teacher back in Indiana and was an excellent wood craftsman. Having been in World War II, his father knew that the rifle stocks were made from walnut because it is so strong. He knew too that ebony is forever. Plus, since maple is a softer wood, he would be able to carve religious icons and inlay them into the chalice base.
Around the same time, the church they attended, St. Michael’s in Indianapolis, burned to the ground. The pastor came across a Holy Water font in the rubble that was undamaged. He suggested it could be used as the cup to complete the chalice. So, his dad had it gold-plated and incorporated it into the finished chalice.
Svarczkopf says that since many, many people had put their fingers into this font to bless themselves, he is always reminded of all those who had a hand in praying for his vocation.
The Monsignor also told a little about his life. His parents and his two brothers were teachers. While he was in high school, he was considering going to the seminary, but he was also particularly good at sports and thought about pursuing that in college. His decision was made easier when he broke his back. He knew then that God was calling him to the priesthood.
In the seminary, he wrote his master’s thesis about how Pope Pius XI’s and the dictator Mussolini’s ideas about the youth in Italy varied. Having been an Eagle scout in the Boy Scouts he supported the pope’s ideas on scouting rather than Mussolini wanting young people to receive military training. Once ordained, he became the BSA chaplain and was on the board of directors of the Eagle scouts.
Over the years, he had various teaching assignments. Ultimately, he was sent to Rome in 2000 to be the vice-director of administrator at the Pontifical North American College, an elite school for the best qualified priests (much like West Point).
During his time in Rome, Pope John Paul II, who is now a Catholic saint, elevated him to the title of Monsignor. That designation allows him to wear magenta colored clothing items instead of traditional black.
Upon his return to the States, he was assigned to be the pastor of a parish with over 7,000 members in Greenwood, Indiana. He stayed in that position for 16 years until his retirement.
A friend told him Lake Placid was the best place to retire to. So, he did. He moved from Indiana to Tropical Harbor Mobile Home Park. That’s when he started filling in and saying Mass at St. James Parish, and sometimes in Arcadia and Wauchula. He has since moved up to Tanglewood in Avon Park, but he continues to be a regular at St. James.
Another interesting thing about Svarczkopf is that he has conducted over 20 pilgrimages to Rome and the Holy Land. In September, he will be leading a group to Portugal, Spain, and France to visit various religious shrines in those countries. In addition to English, he is fluent in Latin, French, and Italian.
On the lighter side, you might just see the Monsignor when he’s not wearing his priestly garb out enjoying a round of golf, or in the swimming pool, or perhaps just doing gardening in his yard.
His chalice will turn 50 years old on June 9, 2024, when Svarczkopf celebrates his silver anniversary in the priesthood.