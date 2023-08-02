When a young man is preparing to become a Catholic priest, he thinks of what kind of chalice he wants when he is ordained. Since a chalice is an essential part of the Holy Mass, which commemorates Jesus’s Last Supper, it’s an important decision to choose the right one. A priest will use that same chalice on the altar his whole life, no matter where he is assigned.

Recently, a visiting priest, Monsignor Mark Svarczkopf, proudly showed his chalice to the parishioners of St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid at Sunday Mass. He described each element and the love that went into creating it. The base is a combination of walnut, ebony and maple.

