SEBRING — About 65 seniors enjoyed an outing and Thanksgiving dinner at Nu-Hope Elder Care Service’s annual holiday meal event at the Jack Stroup Civic Center on Tuesday.
Nu-Hope, in partnership with Duke Energy, along with dozens of volunteers truly made it a special day for those 60 years of age and older.
Nu-Hope Executive Director Debbie Slade said they have about 27 volunteers including many from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Sebring Police Department, Aktion Club, and Nu-Hope Board members.
A lot of people in the community have come together to help, including County Commissioners Scott Kirouac, she said. Duke Energy made a big donation to cover the cost of the food. The City of Sebring allowed Nu-Hope to use the Jack Stroup Civic Center.
GA Food Service prepared the meals that included turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, and gravy. The company also furnishes Nu-Hope’s home-delivered meals.
Some of the seniors drive themselves to the dinner, but transportation is provided for those who don’t drive, Slade said. Last year it was a drive-thru event; this was the first sit-down meal in three years due to the pandemic.
Kirouac said, “I think we have a great crowd. It is good to see everybody back out and about. It is very heartwarming.
Slade and Nu-Hope do such a great job, he said. A lot of these folks don’t get an opportunity to get outside their home so today they feel special, he said. “They do a great job and I am glad to be here to help. We live in a great community with a lot of organizations doing great things.”
Musician/singer Rick Arnold added to the festivities with his fun mix of songs.
Since 1975, Nu-Hope has worked to address the needs of seniors.