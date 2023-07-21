Anything was paw-sible during Highlands News-Sun’s Fur Fest Pet Expo on Saturday at Lakeshore Mall in Sebring as dogs and cats prowled the premises.
Like many of the local residents who adventured to the mall, Pat O’Brien, of Sebring, wanted to check out the festivities geared around the dogs and cats. Although she was not a pet owner, O’Brien still wanted to find out what was going on inside.
“I wanted to come and check it out,” O’Brien said. “Subconsciously though, I was looking for a pet” for companionship.
And a pet she did find. O’Brien stopped in to check out the dogs at the Barking Out Loud Rescue booth and fell in love with Maggie, who is 5 years old.
As Hannah McQueen with Barking Out Loud held onto Maggie, her director Claudia Beaber helped O’Brien get started on the paperwork. This non-profit organization based out of Lorida requires a standard application, stating basic information as to who will be residing in the home, who will be responsible for the dog in the home and the owner’s daily lifestyle and home life. The primary focus of this organization that is operated 100% by volunteers, is to rescue homeless, abused, injured, neglected and unwanted dogs and find them a loving forever home. All funds received by this group goes directly to the care of the dogs.
Linda Deroche, of Sebring, said Barking Out Loud saved her four months ago when she adopted her 4-year-old chihuahua and Jack Russell terrier mix dog named Mocha.
“I got this dog when I lost my other dog which I had for 10 years,” Deroche said. “She (Mocha) saved me and I saved her.”
In addition to Barking Out Loud, there were pets available from Sebring Angels, Heartland Cat Rescue, Highlands County Animal Services and the Humane Society of Highlands County.
Ellen and John Parrish, of Sebring, who were at the mall with their two dogs to get one of them microchipped, shared about their experience in adopting their chiweenie Ginger from Barking Out Loud. Ellen Parrish said when they received 3-year-old Ginger from the shelter that she seemed lonely after having her puppies taken away from her.
“She was sad. I think she was lonely. I think she wanted a playmate,” Ellen Parrish said.
She and her husband went online and found a chiweenie mix dog named Mater, who was 7-8 months old, to keep Ginger company.
“When we found him (Mater), it was great for her (Ginger) because he leads her to play,” Ellen Parrish said. “She is happy now.”
In addition to microchipping and adoption, pets and their owners were able to participate in a variety of activities, exhibits, contests and demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the mall.
Highlands County Sheriff Deputy Tyler Bumby and his K-9 partner Waylon talked briefly near Center Court to the crowd about their law enforcement career. Waylon, who is 2 years old and weighs 103-pounds, is one of three bloodhounds working in the sheriff’s department. Bumby talked about how the dogs are trained to track people by their scents – whether it is to find a missing person or to apprehend a suspect in a crime.
“The dogs go home with us. They are one of our family members,” Bumby said. “When they retire, we get to keep the dog.” K-9 members work seven to eight years before retiring.
In addition to the K-9 unit, there were three other presentations at Center stage. Others speaking were Heartland Dog Club, Gini Shevick with PAWsitive Effects and the highlight was at 1 p.m. with the Pet Contest. The contest featured adorable pets in costumes and they even got a chance to show off their talent to win prizes.
Various vendors showcased new products and services while some gave away free samples and prizes. Microchipping was available and IV Therapy, B12 and Vitamin D injections were available. Pet water stations were set up for a cool drink.
Bingo gave everyone a chance to win some cash prizes.
More importantly, pets were being rescued and taken to be in their fur-ever home.