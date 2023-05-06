Around 12,000 years ago humankind stopped their wandering ways and became farmers. It was a slow transition and developed differently depending on where people were from. Settling down in villages and growing their own food changed the way people lived and started the first food revolution.

Bringing plants out of the wild was most likely as simple as digging up a plant and bringing it close to the village so that searching for food was not something that they had to do all day. It seems like a simple concept and once it took hold it changed man’s future forever.

