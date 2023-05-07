Around 12,000 years ago humankind stopped their wandering ways and became farmers. It was a slow transition and developed differently depending on where people were from originally. Settling down in villages and growing their own food changed the way people lived and started the first food revolution.
Bringing plants out of the wild was most likely as simple as digging up a plant and bringing it close to the village so that searching for food was not something that they had to do all day. It seems like a simple concept and once it took hold it changed man’s future forever.
At some point, mankind discovered they could make new plants from existing ones by simply removing a branch and sticking it in the ground and it could form new roots. Over time, techniques improved and the science of propagation was born. Today, we recognize there are many methods for propagating plants and which ones are best often depends on the plant variety. Trial and error are still important scientific tools but most of the work is already done for us.
Several thousand years ago, the Chinese discovered grafting. By combining roots from one plant to the top of another plant, they could sometimes pass some of the rootstock’s characteristics such as disease resistance, pest resistance, and drought hardiness, to the top of the plant. For it to work, it was, of course, limited by how closely related the plants were to one another. Also, using more mature wood on the top part of the tree leads to earlier fruit production.
Man has come a long way since the stone ages of propagation, and making a plant from an existing one is as simple as following some easy steps. You will be surprised how easy it can be and wonder why it took you so long to try.
