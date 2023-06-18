Father's Day
COURTESY/NATIONAL RETAIL FEDERATION

If you woke up this morning with a new tie or a new set of slippers because your dog ate the last pair, you might be a dad. If that’s the case, Happy Father’s Day.

Sitting down to coffee the kids made that tastes suspiciously like mud and hefting it to your lips with the coffee mug your child made in ceramic class, that may or may not weigh four pounds, you might be wondering how your special day came about. Women. A woman named Sonora Smart Dodd, to be precise.

Recommended for you