If you woke up this morning with a new tie or a new set of slippers because your dog ate the last pair, you might be a dad. If that’s the case, Happy Father’s Day.
Sitting down to coffee the kids made that tastes suspiciously like mud and hefting it to your lips with the coffee mug your child made in ceramic class, that may or may not weigh four pounds, you might be wondering how your special day came about. Women. A woman named Sonora Smart Dodd, to be precise.
According to History.com, Dodd was one of six children raised by her widowed father in Spokane, Wash., in the early 1900s. Dodd must have felt dads deserved as much recognition as mothers, who already had their own special day, because she rallied support for the idea.
She was successful as Father’s Day was first celebrated in Washington on June 19, 1910. The Father’s Day holiday did not catch on as quickly, at least commercially, as its predecessor. However slowly, it did catch on. President Calvin Coolidge became an advocate of the holiday and asked each state’s government to consider honoring fathers for the day in 1924. From then on the custom has been to observe Father’s Day on the third Sunday in June.
While Father’s Day is a day to honor the dad or male influence in life, make no mistake about it, it has a significant commercial aspect. Despite inflation, Americans will spend record amounts of money on gifts for pop. The National Retail Federation states some $22.9 million will be spent on dads. Last year, $20 million was spent. Individuals will spend $196 this year, up from $171 from last year.
That’s a lot of barbecue tools and “Best Dad Ever” T-shirts. Speaking of ho-hum gifts, not every gift has to be wrapped. Consider thinking outside the box for something special. Something that shows some real thought went into the decision. For instance if dad is a music lover, how about concert tickets, or a record player, as vinyl records have had a resurgence. Guitar lessons or any other instrument could start dad off on a new hobby or career.
Gifts don’t have to be expensive to be cherished. Gifts from kids made at school. No matter what is bought or how much is spent, the best thing to spend on Dad is time. Time spent making memories is the one of the best gifts of love there is.