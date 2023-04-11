May 14 is Mother’s Day – a day set aside across the nation to honor those who gave birth to us and to those who loved us as though they did. We have all been blessed with a woman in our life who was willing to set aside whatever she needed to in order to help ease our pain, hold us while we cried, or go outside and play a sport with us.

This year, the Highlands News-Sun is putting together a place for readers to share their personal letters to that special mom figure in their life. It could be a mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, guardian or any other influential woman whose love, dedication and guidance helped mold you into the person you became or who changed your life for the better.

