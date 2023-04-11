May 14 is Mother’s Day – a day set aside across the nation to honor those who gave birth to us and to those who loved us as though they did. We have all been blessed with a woman in our life who was willing to set aside whatever she needed to in order to help ease our pain, hold us while we cried, or go outside and play a sport with us.
This year, the Highlands News-Sun is putting together a place for readers to share their personal letters to that special mom figure in their life. It could be a mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, guardian or any other influential woman whose love, dedication and guidance helped mold you into the person you became or who changed your life for the better.
Tell us why your mother holds such a special place in your heart. Did she teach you how to bake cookies? Read you bedtime stories? Was she an ear to bend when you needed someone to listen? Was she there to help to guide you through the most difficult time you could ever imagine?
The letters don’t have to be from small children. They can be from adult children, even those who are mothers or grandmothers themselves. Perhaps there was something left unsaid that you wish you had a chance to say to your mother. Do so through a “Letter to Mom.”
You are also welcome to submit more than one letter.
This special section, “Letters to Mom,” will publish on May 14. In order to get your letter printed, please send it to romona.washington@highlandsnewssun.com Feel free to include a photo of the woman you are recognizing. Deadline to submit a letter and photo is Monday, April 24.