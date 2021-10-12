SEBRING — The latest plans for Harder Hall do not call for renovating the historic hotel, but to have it demolished for the construction of a “replacement building.”
The owner and operator of a Brevard County assisted living facility had plans to renovate Harder Hall into an ALF in Highlands, but the timeline was delayed by an unfavorable bond market.
Zon Living Concepts started selling bonds to finance the project, but the bond market was saturated.
In an August letter to Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich, Attorney Robert Lubin, of Virginia, explained what actions would be taken to correct code violations at Harder Hall. He also provided information on how and when the project will move forward.
Lubin is with SFSL, LP, which owns the Harder Hall property and has been working with Zon Management on the project.
“The plans and renderings of the proposed replacement building (and additions) that will form the core of the active adult senior living community will be ready to share with the City by mid October,” Lubin stated.
“Concurrent with that, we expect to start the process with the Historic Preservation Commission to apply for a certificate of appropriateness to demolish the building and to submit plans to the City for approval.”
“Assuming the City approves the plans for the redevelopment, we would submit an application for permitting,” he stated.
Completion of full funding for the project is expected to be secured by the end of January 2022. Lubin said they would look to demolish and start the build as soon as possible thereafter.
Noethlich said the code issues related to overgrown grass and the perimeter fence have been addressed. Also, the city has not received any plans or renderings.
Lubin stated in his letter that they will be paying the arrears of the property taxes in September.
Highlands County Tax Collector Eric Zwayer said Monday that the taxes for 2019 and 2020 have not been paid on the Harder Hall property at 3141 Golfview Road, which total $110,702. The 2021 tax notices will be sent out at the end of the month, which will include about $46,000 for Harder Hall.
Lubin stated, “In terms of the development of Harder Hall, you will appreciate that it has been very difficult to engage with lenders during the pandemic for the proposed senior living development that we will be doing in conjunction with Zon Management. We are anxious to get the development going as soon as possible.
“We are fully committed to the project. We are taking steps to transfer the project development fully to the management of Zon Management who, being based in Florida, are in a better position to administer matters.”