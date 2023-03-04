Russia Ukraine War

Men carry bags containing three freshly exhumed bodies in a cemetery on the outskirts of Borodyanka, Ukraine, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Nearly a year after towns and villages near Kyiv were retaken from Russian troops who had seized territory as they raced toward Kyiv at the start of their invasion of Ukraine, authorities are still exhuming the bodies of civilians hastily buried in makeshift graves.

 VADIM GHIRDA/AP PHOTO

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — The freshly exhumed remains of three men lie in black body bags on the edge of the small cemetery in a town not far from Ukraine’s capital, waiting to be taken to a morgue. None has yet been identified.

Ukrainian authorities are still unearthing people who were hastily buried in makeshift graves during Russia’s brief but brutal occupation of villages and towns near Kyiv. Almost 200 bodies remain unidentified, while 280 people are listed as missing.

