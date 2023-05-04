TALLAHASSEE — AARP Florida has joined forces with 211 and United Way Worldwide to connect residents with trained, compassionate people in their communities who can provide caregiving help any day, any time. People who provide care for someone – like a family member or friend – need care, too, but navigating available services or programs that can help can be a challenge. Through 211, a free health and human services information and referral helpline, caregivers can talk to real people in their community to find local resources for loved ones and themselves, too.
The goal of this program is to identify family caregivers via 211 and match them with critical resources to:
- Address basic necessities such as housing, food and employment that take the focus off caregiving.
- Connect to local services and organizations, with guidance from specialists/experts in the community, for help getting loved ones to medical appointments and access to food delivery services, home safety, veterans’ benefits, etc.
- Simplify access to specialized help while anticipating changes in care situations in tandem.
- Help the family caregiver navigate their own personal concerns and challenges that come with caregiving.
“As champions for Florida’s 2.7 million caregivers, we know at AARP that caregiving can be a complex and challenging role, and many may not know where to turn to for help or may be overwhelmed by the sheer number of resources available,” said Jeff Johnson, AARP Florida state director. “211 simplifies the process by helping caregivers navigate the health care system, access financial assistance and emotional support in their communities, and more.”
“Across America, 211 is seeing continued demand for local services to help family caregivers and their loved ones,” said Joshua Pedersen, senior director of 211 at United Way Worldwide. “Often, someone might call, text or chat 211 to find out what support is available for their loved one, and the call specialist is trained to hear when they need more support for themselves, too. By joining forces with AARP, this will help fill a critical resource gap. “
211 trained call specialists respond to 50,000 requests for help every day all over the U.S. and tap into 1.5 million locally curated resources. Floridians can get the local information they need by simply dialing 211 today for free help. Dial 211 or visit https://www.211.org.