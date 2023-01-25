LAKE PLACID — AARP Tax-Aide, the free nationwide tax preparation service with special emphasis to those over 55, will be returning this year to their location at the American Legion Post 25, 190 US 27 N in Lake Placid. Opening day is Tuesday, Feb. 7. Closing day is Tuesday, April 11.
The site will be open every Tuesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call 863-464-1251 beginning Jan. 26 to make an appointment. No walk-in service can be provided. When you arrive at the site, please be sure to bring the following: the Social Security cards for all persons on the return, a copy of your tax return from last year, all documents you received that include income (W-2, Form 1099-G, Form 1099-INT, Form 1099-DIV, Form 1099-R, Form SSA-1099, Form RRB-1099R, Form W-2G, Capital gains information and broker statements, Form 1098-T, Form 1095-A, Form 1099-MISC, Form 1099-NEC, Form 1099-C). If you would like to have your refund directly deposited into your bank account, please bring a blank check. Deposit slips cannot be accepted. We are not trained or certified to do Casualty Losses. If you are claiming losses due to a hurricane, you should seek out a private preparer.