SEBRING — When Jovan Wendon Holder pled guilty during jury selection for his murder trial on Feb. 7, he helped taxpayers avoid the cost of a week-long trial, not to mention bringing some semblance of justice to the Joshua Hickey Family, whose son he allegedly killed.
When he took Holder’s straight-up plea in February, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada asked Holder if he understood he could serve life in prison for two counts: armed robbery and second-degree murder. He also asked Holder if he understood that he had no plea agreement for a lesser sentence. Holder answered in the affirmative to both questions.
When it came time to sentence Holder on March 21, he suddenly told Estrada that he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea and go to trial. He argues that he understood his lawyer to say he’d only serve the 25-year mandatory minimum for armed robbery if he pled guilty and that only as he left his cell to go to sentencing did someone tell him his sentence was “totally up to the judge” and he could possibly get life.
On Monday, Estrada called Holder’s case so his lawyers could argue a motion to abandon his plea.
Prosecutors from the Office of Statewide Prosecution (who are trying Holder for the Sebring shooting) were not in court, and neither was Holder’s defense lawyer. Holder, who is accused of shooting Hickey (four other men have been convicted as accomplices) also faces federal gun charges, so he is being held somewhere in the federal prison system.
“He is in federal custody,” Estrada read on his computer screen. “They were to come before me to figure out how to get him back here (to Highlands County).”
He scheduled Holder’s next hearing for Sept. 29 at 1:15 p.m.
According to lawyers, these are common reasons judges allow defendants to withdraw their guilty pleas:
- The defendant didn’t have a lawyer.
- The defendant claims he was uncertain what to do, felt pressured to plead guilty or simply wanted to get it over with.
- The defendant was unaware of the consequences or was incorrectly told what the possible legal consequences could be.
Investigators with several law enforcement agencies say Christopher Laveon Bell, of Avon Park; Holder, of Hendry County; Mikevious Aljawon Young of Port St. Lucie; George Leonard Wood Jr., of Clewiston; and Ortland Clifford Williams, 32, of Augusta, Georgia, all conspired to steal a pound of marijuana from Hickey. He was shot in his car on Oct. 30, 2017, just before 8 p.m. While he was parked in his family’s driveway, Hickey handed a pound of marijuana to Holder, who gave Hickey fake money in exchange.
As Hickey exclaimed there was something wrong with the money, witnesses say, Holder pulled a pistol and shot him to death. Holder then drove off in the car he’d come in, a Kia, and abandoned it a few miles away.