SEBRING — When Jovan Wendon Holder pled guilty during jury selection for his murder trial on Feb. 7, he helped taxpayers avoid the cost of a week-long trial, not to mention bringing some semblance of justice to the Joshua Hickey Family, whose son he allegedly killed.

When he took Holder’s straight-up plea in February, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada asked Holder if he understood he could serve life in prison for two counts: armed robbery and second-degree murder. He also asked Holder if he understood that he had no plea agreement for a lesser sentence. Holder answered in the affirmative to both questions.

